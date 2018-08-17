Edition:
Highest-paid actresses

1. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress. Johansson, 33, took in $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, quadrupling her income from the previous year, according to Forbes' calculations. She played Black Widow in this year's hit movie "Avengers: Infinity War" and will return to the role in the 2019 installment from Walt Disney's Marvel Studios. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2. Angelina Jolie, 43, earned $28 million, largely thanks to a payment for the film "Maleficent 2," scheduled for 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

3. Jennifer Aniston, 49, who still earns residual income from the 1990s sitcom "Friends," came in third with $19.5 million. She also received money from endorsements of products including Coca-Cola's Smartwater brand and Johnson & Johnson's Aveeno. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

4. Jennifer Lawrence, 28, who starred in the underperforming films "Mother!" and "Red Sparrow," was fourth on the Forbes list with continued earnings from her role in the "X-Men" series and an endorsement contract with fashion brand Christian Dior. Her $18 million income was $6 million less than the prior year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5. Reese Witherspoon, 42, took in $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. Mila Kunis earned $16 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

7. Julia Roberts earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Cate Blanchett earned $12.5 million. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

9. Melissa McCarthy earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

10. Gal Gadot earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

