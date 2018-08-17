Highest-paid actresses
1. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress. Johansson, 33, took in $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, quadrupling her income from the previous year, according to Forbes' calculations. She played Black...more
2. Angelina Jolie, 43, earned $28 million, largely thanks to a payment for the film "Maleficent 2," scheduled for 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
3. Jennifer Aniston, 49, who still earns residual income from the 1990s sitcom "Friends," came in third with $19.5 million. She also received money from endorsements of products including Coca-Cola's Smartwater brand and Johnson & Johnson's...more
4. Jennifer Lawrence, 28, who starred in the underperforming films "Mother!" and "Red Sparrow," was fourth on the Forbes list with continued earnings from her role in the "X-Men" series and an endorsement contract with fashion brand Christian Dior....more
5. Reese Witherspoon, 42, took in $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6. Mila Kunis earned $16 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7. Julia Roberts earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8. Cate Blanchett earned $12.5 million. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
9. Melissa McCarthy earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Gal Gadot earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
