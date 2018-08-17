Highest-paid actresses

1. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress. Johansson, 33, took in $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, quadrupling her income from the previous year, according to Forbes' calculations. She played Black...more

1. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress. Johansson, 33, took in $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, quadrupling her income from the previous year, according to Forbes' calculations. She played Black Widow in this year's hit movie "Avengers: Infinity War" and will return to the role in the 2019 installment from Walt Disney's Marvel Studios. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

