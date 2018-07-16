Highest-paid celebrities
1. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2018 pulling in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor....more
2. Actor George Clooney earned an estimated $239 million after selling the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. Forbes said the sale gave Clooney the best annual earnings of his 35-year career in...more
3. Kylie Jenner earned $166.5 million largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4. Judy Sheindlin: $147 million. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost doubled his earnings from the previous year to an estimated earnings of $124 million. Forbes said the earnings of the "Jumanji" and "Fast & Furious" star were the largest acting-related earnings it had recorded in...more
6. U2: $118 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Coldplay: $115.5 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8. Lionel Messi: $111 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
9. Ed Sheeran: $110 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10. Cristiano Ronaldo: $108 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
11. Bruno Mars: $100 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12. Conor McGregor: $99 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
13. Neymar: $90 million. REUTERS/David Gray
13. Howard Stern: $90 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
15. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Author James Patterson: $86 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17. LeBron James: $85.5 million. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
18: Rush Limbaugh: $84.5 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter
20. Robert Downey Jr.: $81 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
