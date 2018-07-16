Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2018 | 2:12pm EDT

Highest-paid celebrities

1. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2018 pulling in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

1. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2018 pulling in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor....more

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2017
1. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2018 pulling in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 19
2. Actor George Clooney earned an estimated $239 million after selling the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. Forbes said the sale gave Clooney the best annual earnings of his 35-year career in film and television. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2. Actor George Clooney earned an estimated $239 million after selling the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. Forbes said the sale gave Clooney the best annual earnings of his 35-year career in...more

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
2. Actor George Clooney earned an estimated $239 million after selling the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. Forbes said the sale gave Clooney the best annual earnings of his 35-year career in film and television. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 19
3. Kylie Jenner earned $166.5 million largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

3. Kylie Jenner earned $166.5 million largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
3. Kylie Jenner earned $166.5 million largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 19
4. Judy Sheindlin: $147 million. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

4. Judy Sheindlin: $147 million. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
4. Judy Sheindlin: $147 million. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
4 / 19
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost doubled his earnings from the previous year to an estimated earnings of $124 million. Forbes said the earnings of the "Jumanji" and "Fast & Furious" star were the largest acting-related earnings it had recorded in 20 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost doubled his earnings from the previous year to an estimated earnings of $124 million. Forbes said the earnings of the "Jumanji" and "Fast & Furious" star were the largest acting-related earnings it had recorded in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost doubled his earnings from the previous year to an estimated earnings of $124 million. Forbes said the earnings of the "Jumanji" and "Fast & Furious" star were the largest acting-related earnings it had recorded in 20 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 19
6. U2: $118 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. U2: $118 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
6. U2: $118 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 19
7. Coldplay: $115.5 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

7. Coldplay: $115.5 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
7. Coldplay: $115.5 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 19
8. Lionel Messi: $111 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

8. Lionel Messi: $111 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
8. Lionel Messi: $111 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 19
9. Ed Sheeran: $110 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

9. Ed Sheeran: $110 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
9. Ed Sheeran: $110 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
10. Cristiano Ronaldo: $108 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10. Cristiano Ronaldo: $108 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
10. Cristiano Ronaldo: $108 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 19
11. Bruno Mars: $100 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

11. Bruno Mars: $100 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
11. Bruno Mars: $100 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 19
12. Conor McGregor: $99 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

12. Conor McGregor: $99 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
12. Conor McGregor: $99 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 19
13. Neymar: $90 million. REUTERS/David Gray

13. Neymar: $90 million. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
13. Neymar: $90 million. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 19
13. Howard Stern: $90 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

13. Howard Stern: $90 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
13. Howard Stern: $90 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Close
14 / 19
15. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
15. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 19
16. Author James Patterson: $86 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. Author James Patterson: $86 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
16. Author James Patterson: $86 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 19
17. LeBron James: $85.5 million. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

17. LeBron James: $85.5 million. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
17. LeBron James: $85.5 million. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 19
18: Rush Limbaugh: $84.5 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter

18: Rush Limbaugh: $84.5 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2006
18: Rush Limbaugh: $84.5 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter
Close
18 / 19
20. Robert Downey Jr.: $81 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

20. Robert Downey Jr.: $81 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
20. Robert Downey Jr.: $81 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Next Slideshows

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

Jul 09 2018
Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Jul 05 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Jun 19 2018
Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Jun 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

France World Cup parade

France World Cup parade

Les Bleus take to the streets of Paris as they celebrate their World Cup win.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Thousands protest against the policies of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in Helsinki, the site of their one-on-one summit.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village

Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village

Former U.S. President Barack Obama travels to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county in western Kenya.

Unrest in Iraq

Unrest in Iraq

Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some southern cities.

Next stop, Gareth Southgate

Next stop, Gareth Southgate

London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honor of England team manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years.

France celebrates World Cup victory

France celebrates World Cup victory

Celebrations across France following their World Cup win.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast