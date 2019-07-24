Highlights from the Mueller testimony
Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any possible obstruction of justice by President Donald...more
OPENING STATEMENT: "During the course of our investigation, we charged more than 30 defendants with committing federal crimes, including 12 officers of the Russian military. Seven defendants have been convicted or pled guilty." Pictured: Former Trump...more
OPENING STATEMENT: "First, our investigation found that the Russian government interfered in our election in sweeping and systematic fashion." Pictured: A general view shows the Russian White House, headquarters of the federal government, in Moscow,...more
OPENING STATEMENT: "Second, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities. We did not address 'collusion,' which is not a legal term. Rather, we...more
OPENING STATEMENT: "Third, our investigation of efforts to obstruct the investigation and lie to investigators was of critical importance. Finally ... we investigated a series of actions by the president towards the investigation. Based on Justice...more
OPENING STATEMENT: "I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: The report is my testimony." Pictured: Several redacted pages of Special Counsel Robert...more
INDICTING A PRESIDENT: Democratic Representative Ted Lieu asked if the reason Mueller did not indict Trump was the Justice Department's longstanding policy against charging a sitting president. "That is correct," Mueller replied. Pictured: President...more
ON TRUMP: Asked whether the report exonerated Trump on the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller said: "That is not what the report said. The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed." Pictured: President Donald...more
ON TRUMP: Asked if Trump wanted Mueller fired for investigating possible obstruction of justice: "That's what it says in the report, yes. I stand by the report." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
ON TRUMP: Asked if the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office, Mueller said: "True." He said unsuccessful attempts to obstruct justice are still crimes. Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller stands...more
LIARS: Democratic Representative Val Demings mentioned people who were charged with lying to Mueller's investigators and asked if there were witnesses who had lied but not been indicted. "I think there's probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of...more
LIARS: When she asked if lies by Trump campaign and administration officials had hindered his work, Mueller said: "I would generally agree with that." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller refers to documents as he testifies on Capitol Hill...more
ON ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: "I will not comment on the actions of the attorney general or of Congress." Pictured: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the...more
ON ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Asked if Mueller could not publicly state that investigators had concluded Trump committed the crime of obstruction if that was their finding: "The statement would be that you would not indict ... because...more
ON THE STEELE DOSSIER: In his opening statement, Mueller said he could not discuss the opening of the FBI's investigation into Russia or the so-called Steele dossier. "This is under investigation elsewhere in the Justice Department and consequently...more
NATURE OF THE INVESTIGATION: Republican Representative Ken Buck said Mueller's list of incidents that could be obstruction of justice was an attempt to throw "a bunch of stuff against the wall to see what would stick." "I would not agree to that...more
DEFINE OBSTRUCTION: Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries said that in ordering Don McGahn, then the White House counsel, to fire Mueller and then lie about, Trump had "committed an obstructive act," connected it to an official proceeding and...more
ABOUT THE MAKEUP OF HIS STAFF:" We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job," Mueller said. "I've been in this business for almost 25 years. In those 25 years, I have not had occasion once to ask somebody about their political...more
