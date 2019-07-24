Edition:
Highlights from the Mueller testimony

Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. Following are highlights from his comments to the first hearing before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. He is scheduled to testify later before the House intelligence panel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
OPENING STATEMENT: "During the course of our investigation, we charged more than 30 defendants with committing federal crimes, including 12 officers of the Russian military. Seven defendants have been convicted or pled guilty." Pictured: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

OPENING STATEMENT: "First, our investigation found that the Russian government interfered in our election in sweeping and systematic fashion." Pictured: A general view shows the Russian White House, headquarters of the federal government, in Moscow, Russia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

OPENING STATEMENT: "Second, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities. We did not address 'collusion,' which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not." Pictured: President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

OPENING STATEMENT: "Third, our investigation of efforts to obstruct the investigation and lie to investigators was of critical importance. Finally ... we investigated a series of actions by the president towards the investigation. Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime. That was our decision then and it remains our decision today." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

OPENING STATEMENT: "I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: The report is my testimony." Pictured: Several redacted pages of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are seen in a photo illustration April 18, 2019. Reuters Graphics via REUTERS/Illustration

INDICTING A PRESIDENT: Democratic Representative Ted Lieu asked if the reason Mueller did not indict Trump was the Justice Department's longstanding policy against charging a sitting president. "That is correct," Mueller replied. Pictured: President Donald Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria?

ON TRUMP: Asked whether the report exonerated Trump on the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller said: "That is not what the report said. The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed." Pictured: President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Bedminster, New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ON TRUMP: Asked if Trump wanted Mueller fired for investigating possible obstruction of justice: "That's what it says in the report, yes. I stand by the report." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ON TRUMP: Asked if the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office, Mueller said: "True." He said unsuccessful attempts to obstruct justice are still crimes. Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller stands before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LIARS: Democratic Representative Val Demings mentioned people who were charged with lying to Mueller's investigators and asked if there were witnesses who had lied but not been indicted. "I think there's probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of those who are not telling the full truth and those who are outright liars," he said. Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seated prior to testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LIARS: When she asked if lies by Trump campaign and administration officials had hindered his work, Mueller said: "I would generally agree with that." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller refers to documents as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ON ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: "I will not comment on the actions of the attorney general or of Congress." Pictured: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Justice Department in Washington, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ON ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Asked if Mueller could not publicly state that investigators had concluded Trump committed the crime of obstruction if that was their finding: "The statement would be that you would not indict ... because under the OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) opinion, a sitting president cannot be indicted. It would be unconstitutional." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks during a break in testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ON THE STEELE DOSSIER: In his opening statement, Mueller said he could not discuss the opening of the FBI's investigation into Russia or the so-called Steele dossier. "This is under investigation elsewhere in the Justice Department and consequently it is not within my purview ... others are investigating," he later told lawmakers, referring questions to the FBI or the Justice Department, which is investigating. Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

NATURE OF THE INVESTIGATION: Republican Representative Ken Buck said Mueller's list of incidents that could be obstruction of justice was an attempt to throw "a bunch of stuff against the wall to see what would stick." "I would not agree to that characterization at all," Mueller responded. Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller confers with his acting counsel Aaron Zebley, longtime aide to Mueller at the FBI, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DEFINE OBSTRUCTION: Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries said that in ordering Don McGahn, then the White House counsel, to fire Mueller and then lie about, Trump had "committed an obstructive act," connected it to an official proceeding and "did so with corrupt intent," which constituted obstruction of justice. Mueller responded: "Let me just say ... I don't subscribe necessarily to the way you analyze that. I'm not saying it's out of the ballpark. But I'm not supportive of that analytical charge." Pictured: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller listens to a question as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ABOUT THE MAKEUP OF HIS STAFF:" We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job," Mueller said. "I've been in this business for almost 25 years. In those 25 years, I have not had occasion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation. ... What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job and do the job quickly and seriously and with integrity." Pictured: Members of the audience listen as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

