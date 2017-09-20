Hillary Clinton's book tour
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book "What Happened" as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A copy of Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened" sits onstage at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton reacts at a signing at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People stand in line to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man looks at a copy of Hillary Clinton's new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A copy of Hillary Clinton's new book sits backstage in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton, with bookstore owner Lissa Muscatine, waves as she takes the stage in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton arrives for a signing in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of her children's book, takes the stage to discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People stand in line to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton arrives for a signing of her new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 193-member body of the United Nations for the first time.
Florida Keys devastated by Irma
Officials say 25 percent of homes were destroyed and 65 percent suffered major damage when Irma barreled ashore in the Florida Keys.
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
Protests in St. Louis
Protesters take to the streets for a third night after a judge ruled former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murder in the 2011...
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.