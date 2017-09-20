Edition:
Hillary Clinton's book tour

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book "What Happened" as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A copy of Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened" sits onstage at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hillary Clinton reacts at a signing at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
People stand in line to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A man looks at a copy of Hillary Clinton's new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A copy of Hillary Clinton's new book sits backstage in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hillary Clinton, with bookstore owner Lissa Muscatine, waves as she takes the stage in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hillary Clinton arrives for a signing in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of her children's book, takes the stage to discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
People stand in line to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hillary Clinton arrives for a signing of her new book in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to discuss her new book in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
