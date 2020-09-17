'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires
Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. West steered her bulldozer through the smoldering forest, pushing logs into the underbrush and...more
Matt Meyers poses with his chainsaw in a forest during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla. He is among the men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all who came together this past week to fight the state's biggest fire...more
Trees are seen fire damaged during the aftermath of fires in Clackamas County, near Molalla. In a year when ferocious wildfires have killed at least 21 people and burned millions of acres in Oregon, Washington and California, the brigade has pulled...more
"We were left on our own to stop this," said Nicole West, a 36-year-old ranch hand, as she briefly paused her dozer. "There wasn't anybody coming from the state to save us. So we had to save ourselves." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy climbs a scaffolding at the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat the donations provided from the community near Molalla. Mike Penunuri, fire marshal for the Molalla fire...more
The Hillbilly Brigade "improvised and turned their pick-ups into fire engines on the fly," Penunuri said. "They put stock tanks in the beds and used pumps to put out hot spots. These are just regular guys from the area. They are not...more
A car sits outside a home destroyed by fire in the Cascade mountain range near Molalla. Residents of Molalla went to sleep on Labor Day thinking it was safe from the wildfires, but unusual wind gusts stunned forecasters and officials and pushed the...more
The brigade formed quickly, amassing people who knew one another well and knew the difficult terrain all around them better than any outsider. They were lumberjacks and dairy farmers, friends and neighbors, cobbling together rudimentary...more
On September 8, Terry Price (pictured) heard a neighbor banging at his door at 1 a.m., warning of fast-approaching fires about four miles south of Molalla on the Missouri Ridge. The Riverside fire was barreling down a valley toward his place as the...more
The brigade filled a vacuum left by the absence of any government help, Price said. The fires raging across Oregon have depleted the state's resources to battle the unprecedented blazes. "I was in horrible disbelief that nobody showed up," he...more
The Oregon Department of Forestry said it was overwhelmed trying to fight fires across the state. Its district near Molalla has just 26 firefighters and not near enough equipment to respond to the massive fires in the region, said spokeswoman Joy...more
Terry Price said the crew on Missouri Ridge had no access to water. So he set about ripping 20-foot-wide fire lines in the forest with a bulldozer, which itself caught on fire at times as the trees blazed around him. Price's 30-year-old son, Breck,...more
Fire damaged trees are seen in the Cascade mountain range forest near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Matt Meyers (pictured), a 41-year-old power company employee, and his crew were on their ninth straight day of battling blazes for more than 20 hours a day. He explained that he was acting as a type of scout, pushing ahead into the forest ahead of...more
An elk horn is seen in the yard of a home destroyed by fire. The operation thrived on close and long-standing relationships, Matt Meyers said. "I'm up here fighting these fires with people I've known my whole life," he said. "Communication was easy:...more
A woman takes food orders for firefighters at the Hansen family farm. The result was a victory - for now - over what had seemed like an overwhelming threat. The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are not yet contained, leaving residents here on edge....more
A sign thanking members of the Hillbilly Brigade stands on a corner of a road near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The ash-covered Oregon license plate is seen on a car outside a home destroyed by fire near Molalla. "I think we saved the damn town, to put it bluntly," Matt Meyers said. "I'm a humble man, but I feel comfortable saying that." Asked what it meant to...more
Steven Richardson, part of the Hillbilly Brigade, works on a hot spot. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A truck drives by the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The remains of a sandwich sit in the seat of a truck of a member of the Hillbilly Brigade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the Hillbilly Brigade points at a location on an updated fire map at the Hansen family farm. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Darian Zeppetella, 18, a volunteer with the Molalla RFPD Fire Station 82 department, stands during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Firefighters get food from community donations outside a resident's home in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man with the Hillbilly Brigade works to clear trees on a bulldozer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Volunteers carry donations at Bentley Feed store during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bonnie Crawford, who returned to her home after evacuating from fires in Clackamas County, cleans ashes from her sidewalk in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
