'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. West steered her bulldozer through the smoldering forest, pushing logs into the underbrush and away from the wildfires ripping through Oregon's Cascade Mountains. Her border collie, Oink, rode shotgun as West and a volunteer crew raced to clear a fireline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. West steered her bulldozer through the smoldering forest, pushing logs into the underbrush and away from the wildfires ripping through Oregon's Cascade Mountains. Her border collie, Oink, rode shotgun as West and a volunteer crew raced to clear a fireline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Matt Meyers poses with his chainsaw in a forest during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla. He is among the men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all who came together this past week to fight the state's biggest fire in a century. They are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, an hour's drive south of Portland, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Matt Meyers poses with his chainsaw in a forest during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla. He is among the men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all who came together this past week to fight the state's biggest fire in a century. They are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, an hour's drive south of Portland, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trees are seen fire damaged during the aftermath of fires in Clackamas County, near Molalla. In a year when ferocious wildfires have killed at least 21 people and burned millions of acres in Oregon, Washington and California, the brigade has pulled off a miracle in the thick forests around Molalla in recent days, residents and fire officials say. They organized and deployed themselves with little or no help from a small and overwhelmed local fire department - which focused on protecting the town center - or from state and federal agencies who were deployed elsewhere. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Trees are seen fire damaged during the aftermath of fires in Clackamas County, near Molalla. In a year when ferocious wildfires have killed at least 21 people and burned millions of acres in Oregon, Washington and California, the brigade has pulled off a miracle in the thick forests around Molalla in recent days, residents and fire officials say. They organized and deployed themselves with little or no help from a small and overwhelmed local fire department - which focused on protecting the town center - or from state and federal agencies who were deployed elsewhere. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
"We were left on our own to stop this," said Nicole West, a 36-year-old ranch hand, as she briefly paused her dozer. "There wasn't anybody coming from the state to save us. So we had to save ourselves." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
"We were left on our own to stop this," said Nicole West, a 36-year-old ranch hand, as she briefly paused her dozer. "There wasn't anybody coming from the state to save us. So we had to save ourselves." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy climbs a scaffolding at the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat the donations provided from the community near Molalla. Mike Penunuri, fire marshal for the Molalla fire district, which has just 13 firefighters and 33 volunteers, called the massive ad-hoc effort "amazing." Penunuri's crews spent the past week hosing down flames that lapped at the town's edge and battling back fires around farm houses. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A boy climbs a scaffolding at the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat the donations provided from the community near Molalla. Mike Penunuri, fire marshal for the Molalla fire district, which has just 13 firefighters and 33 volunteers, called the massive ad-hoc effort "amazing." Penunuri's crews spent the past week hosing down flames that lapped at the town's edge and battling back fires around farm houses. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Hillbilly Brigade "improvised and turned their pick-ups into fire engines on the fly," Penunuri said. "They put stock tanks in the beds and used pumps to put out hot spots. These are just regular guys from the area. They are not trained." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The Hillbilly Brigade "improvised and turned their pick-ups into fire engines on the fly," Penunuri said. "They put stock tanks in the beds and used pumps to put out hot spots. These are just regular guys from the area. They are not trained." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A car sits outside a home destroyed by fire in the Cascade mountain range near Molalla. Residents of Molalla went to sleep on Labor Day thinking it was safe from the wildfires, but unusual wind gusts stunned forecasters and officials and pushed the fire north at a rapid clip. In the early morning hours on Sept. 8, it looked like Molalla would be engulfed in flames, just as towns in southern Oregon had been. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A car sits outside a home destroyed by fire in the Cascade mountain range near Molalla. Residents of Molalla went to sleep on Labor Day thinking it was safe from the wildfires, but unusual wind gusts stunned forecasters and officials and pushed the fire north at a rapid clip. In the early morning hours on Sept. 8, it looked like Molalla would be engulfed in flames, just as towns in southern Oregon had been. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The brigade formed quickly, amassing people who knew one another well and knew the difficult terrain all around them better than any outsider. They were lumberjacks and dairy farmers, friends and neighbors, cobbling together rudimentary equipment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The brigade formed quickly, amassing people who knew one another well and knew the difficult terrain all around them better than any outsider. They were lumberjacks and dairy farmers, friends and neighbors, cobbling together rudimentary equipment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
On September 8, Terry Price (pictured) heard a neighbor banging at his door at 1 a.m., warning of fast-approaching fires about four miles south of Molalla on the Missouri Ridge. The Riverside fire was barreling down a valley toward his place as the Beachie Creek fire approached from the southwest. In that moment, the 59-year-old Price, a salty and assertive man, became the de facto Hillbilly Brigade leader in this section of the county, neighbors said. "I dole things out for the boys to do," Price said. "I'm just that guy. It's what I've always done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
On September 8, Terry Price (pictured) heard a neighbor banging at his door at 1 a.m., warning of fast-approaching fires about four miles south of Molalla on the Missouri Ridge. The Riverside fire was barreling down a valley toward his place as the Beachie Creek fire approached from the southwest. In that moment, the 59-year-old Price, a salty and assertive man, became the de facto Hillbilly Brigade leader in this section of the county, neighbors said. "I dole things out for the boys to do," Price said. "I'm just that guy. It's what I've always done." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The brigade filled a vacuum left by the absence of any government help, Price said. The fires raging across Oregon have depleted the state's resources to battle the unprecedented blazes. "I was in horrible disbelief that nobody showed up," he said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The brigade filled a vacuum left by the absence of any government help, Price said. The fires raging across Oregon have depleted the state's resources to battle the unprecedented blazes. "I was in horrible disbelief that nobody showed up," he said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Oregon Department of Forestry said it was overwhelmed trying to fight fires across the state. Its district near Molalla has just 26 firefighters and not near enough equipment to respond to the massive fires in the region, said spokeswoman Joy Krawczyk. "We cannot be everywhere at once, as painful as that is," she said. "As first responders, it's heartbreaking to us that people on the ground felt abandoned." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The Oregon Department of Forestry said it was overwhelmed trying to fight fires across the state. Its district near Molalla has just 26 firefighters and not near enough equipment to respond to the massive fires in the region, said spokeswoman Joy Krawczyk. "We cannot be everywhere at once, as painful as that is," she said. "As first responders, it's heartbreaking to us that people on the ground felt abandoned." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Terry Price said the crew on Missouri Ridge had no access to water. So he set about ripping 20-foot-wide fire lines in the forest with a bulldozer, which itself caught on fire at times as the trees blazed around him. Price's 30-year-old son, Breck, guided him around massive tree trunks as he pushed forward. For two straight days he cut through the earth - and kept the fire at bay about 100 yards from his house. The sky was black and purple. The wind drove the firestorm directly toward his house. Price had never seen anything like it. "It's beyond scary," he said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Terry Price said the crew on Missouri Ridge had no access to water. So he set about ripping 20-foot-wide fire lines in the forest with a bulldozer, which itself caught on fire at times as the trees blazed around him. Price's 30-year-old son, Breck, guided him around massive tree trunks as he pushed forward. For two straight days he cut through the earth - and kept the fire at bay about 100 yards from his house. The sky was black and purple. The wind drove the firestorm directly toward his house. Price had never seen anything like it. "It's beyond scary," he said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fire damaged trees are seen in the Cascade mountain range forest near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Fire damaged trees are seen in the Cascade mountain range forest near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Matt Meyers (pictured), a 41-year-old power company employee, and his crew were on their ninth straight day of battling blazes for more than 20 hours a day. He explained that he was acting as a type of scout, pushing ahead into the forest ahead of the dozers. He cut down "snags" - dead trees that could quickly fall onto the machinery and drivers - and blazed the initial trails into the forest. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Matt Meyers (pictured), a 41-year-old power company employee, and his crew were on their ninth straight day of battling blazes for more than 20 hours a day. He explained that he was acting as a type of scout, pushing ahead into the forest ahead of the dozers. He cut down "snags" - dead trees that could quickly fall onto the machinery and drivers - and blazed the initial trails into the forest. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An elk horn is seen in the yard of a home destroyed by fire. The operation thrived on close and long-standing relationships, Matt Meyers said. "I'm up here fighting these fires with people I've known my whole life," he said. "Communication was easy: We could just stand at the tailgate of a truck and say, 'Steve, do you remember where Brian killed his first buck? You take your crew there.'" REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
An elk horn is seen in the yard of a home destroyed by fire. The operation thrived on close and long-standing relationships, Matt Meyers said. "I'm up here fighting these fires with people I've known my whole life," he said. "Communication was easy: We could just stand at the tailgate of a truck and say, 'Steve, do you remember where Brian killed his first buck? You take your crew there.'" REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman takes food orders for firefighters at the Hansen family farm. The result was a victory - for now - over what had seemed like an overwhelming threat. The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are not yet contained, leaving residents here on edge. But many are optimistic that the miles of firelines the brigade cut through the forest will provide a buffer if the winds blow the flames back their way. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A woman takes food orders for firefighters at the Hansen family farm. The result was a victory - for now - over what had seemed like an overwhelming threat. The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are not yet contained, leaving residents here on edge. But many are optimistic that the miles of firelines the brigade cut through the forest will provide a buffer if the winds blow the flames back their way. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign thanking members of the Hillbilly Brigade stands on a corner of a road near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A sign thanking members of the Hillbilly Brigade stands on a corner of a road near Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The ash-covered Oregon license plate is seen on a car outside a home destroyed by fire near Molalla. "I think we saved the damn town, to put it bluntly," Matt Meyers said. "I'm a humble man, but I feel comfortable saying that." Asked what it meant to him to see his community come together to save itself, Meyers said: "If I had not sweated out all my water, I think I would cry just thinking about that." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The ash-covered Oregon license plate is seen on a car outside a home destroyed by fire near Molalla. "I think we saved the damn town, to put it bluntly," Matt Meyers said. "I'm a humble man, but I feel comfortable saying that." Asked what it meant to him to see his community come together to save itself, Meyers said: "If I had not sweated out all my water, I think I would cry just thinking about that." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Steven Richardson, part of the Hillbilly Brigade, works on a hot spot. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Steven Richardson, part of the Hillbilly Brigade, works on a hot spot. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A truck drives by the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A truck drives by the Hansen family farm, where members of the Hillbilly Brigade and firefighters from all over came to rest and eat. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The remains of a sandwich sit in the seat of a truck of a member of the Hillbilly Brigade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The remains of a sandwich sit in the seat of a truck of a member of the Hillbilly Brigade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the Hillbilly Brigade points at a location on an updated fire map at the Hansen family farm. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A member of the Hillbilly Brigade points at a location on an updated fire map at the Hansen family farm. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Darian Zeppetella, 18, a volunteer with the Molalla RFPD Fire Station 82 department, stands during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Darian Zeppetella, 18, a volunteer with the Molalla RFPD Fire Station 82 department, stands during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Firefighters get food from community donations outside a resident's home in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters get food from community donations outside a resident's home in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man with the Hillbilly Brigade works to clear trees on a bulldozer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A man with the Hillbilly Brigade works to clear trees on a bulldozer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Volunteers carry donations at Bentley Feed store during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Volunteers carry donations at Bentley Feed store during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bonnie Crawford, who returned to her home after evacuating from fires in Clackamas County, cleans ashes from her sidewalk in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Bonnie Crawford, who returned to her home after evacuating from fires in Clackamas County, cleans ashes from her sidewalk in Molalla. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
