'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

Terry Price said the crew on Missouri Ridge had no access to water. So he set about ripping 20-foot-wide fire lines in the forest with a bulldozer, which itself caught on fire at times as the trees blazed around him. Price's 30-year-old son, Breck, guided him around massive tree trunks as he pushed forward. For two straight days he cut through the earth - and kept the fire at bay about 100 yards from his house. The sky was black and purple. The wind drove the firestorm directly toward his house. Price had never seen anything like it. "It's beyond scary," he said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

