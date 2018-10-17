Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 17, 2018 | 5:15pm EDT

Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple

Police wield their batons against demonstrators during a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Ratnaamma, 51, a Hindu devotee, is surrounded by other devotees as she threatens to commit suicide in protest against the lifting of ban by Supreme Court at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in a motorcycle rally as part of a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Hindu devotees gather at a temple during a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Policemen control the members of Hindu groups at the Nilakkal Base Camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta, in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Police is seen deployed at the Nilakkal Base Camp to prevent clashes between women of menstrual age entering the Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries and conservative Hindu groups out to stop them, in Pathanamthitta, in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A Hindu devotee is carried on a palanquin to the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Hindu devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Hindu devotees wait inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Police stand inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
