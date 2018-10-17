Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple
Police wield their batons against demonstrators during a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district in the...more
Ratnaamma, 51, a Hindu devotee, is surrounded by other devotees as she threatens to commit suicide in protest against the lifting of ban by Supreme Court at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16,...more
Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Hindu devotees take part in a motorcycle rally as part of a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Hindu devotees gather at a temple during a protest against the lifting of a ban by Supreme Court at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Policemen control the members of Hindu groups at the Nilakkal Base Camp, to prevent them from clashing with women of menstrual age entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in Pathanamthitta, in the southern state of Kerala, October...more
Police is seen deployed at the Nilakkal Base Camp to prevent clashes between women of menstrual age entering the Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries and conservative Hindu groups out to stop them, in Pathanamthitta, in the southern...more
A Hindu devotee is carried on a palanquin to the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Hindu devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Hindu devotees wait inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Police stand inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
One week after Hurricane Michael
More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle.
Big bluefin tuna make California comeback after 80-year hiatus
Large Pacific bluefin tuna not seen in California waters for decades have reappeared, to the delight of fishing enthusiasts and scientists, as global...
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescue workers and volunteers search for scores of people still unaccounted for in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael devastated the area last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkish police examine Saudi consulate
A small group of Turkish investigators are examining the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the second such search this week of the premises after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago.
Violent protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police as they demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds.
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
One week after Hurricane Michael
More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Big bluefin tuna make California comeback after 80-year hiatus
Large Pacific bluefin tuna not seen in California waters for decades have reappeared, to the delight of fishing enthusiasts and scientists, as global conservation efforts have proven effective for one of the ocean's priciest and most sought-after fish.
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescue workers and volunteers search for scores of people still unaccounted for in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael devastated the area last week.
Deadly train derailment in Morocco
Several people are killed and dozens injured after a train derails near the Moroccan capital Rabat.