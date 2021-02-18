Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Residents of Cedar Crest Drive walk past their burning house as firefighters, who were only able to draw water from one hydrant because all three city water treatment plants were offline due to cold weather power outages, try to contain the fire in...more

Residents of Cedar Crest Drive walk past their burning house as firefighters, who were only able to draw water from one hydrant because all three city water treatment plants were offline due to cold weather power outages, try to contain the fire in Abilene, Texas, February 15, 2021. The house could not be saved due to the low water pressure. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/USA Today Network via REUTERS

