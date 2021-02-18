Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity
Howard and Nena Mamu eat dinner at their home by candle light after power companies performed rotating outages in the Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
A woman carries bottled water she received from a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media report most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Brett Archibad, whose home was without electric power following winter weather, tries to entertain his family as they try to stay warm in their home the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. Ricardo B....more
Alvin Williams, 66, checks on his smartphone while taking a shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021....more
Residents line up in their vehicles to enter a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Volunteers help distribute water to local residents at a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Patrick Youngblood, right, and his wife Marisol comfort their daughter Audrey while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston,...more
Residents of Cedar Crest Drive walk past their burning house as firefighters, who were only able to draw water from one hydrant because all three city water treatment plants were offline due to cold weather power outages, try to contain the fire in...more
Customers, whose homes are without electric power, wait in line to purchase food and snacks at a gas station in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
Laramie White, whose home was among the thousands in the city that were left without power after extremely cold weather moved through Texas earlier in the week, stays warm with her dogs in her truck in Corpus Christi, Texas, February 16, 2021....more
A sign warns customers of a Shell gas station shut down by lack of electric power in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
Nena Mamu throws out food from the refrigerator after her home lost electric power in the Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
Residents line up in their vehicles to enter a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reported most residents are without electricity in Galveston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Krystan Hood sits with her two young children inside her heated car after cold-weather knocked out power in Corpus Christi, Texas, February 16, 2021. Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times/USA Today Network via REUTERS
People take shelter at Gallery Furniture store which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Julio and Josmery Campo unload wood for their fireplaces as the state of Texas experiences widespread power outages and record-breaking temperatures in Houston, February 16, 2021. The couple has been without power for the majority of the last 36...more
Robert Salazar wears makeshift snow boots as the state of Texas experiences widespread power outages and record-breaking temperatures in Houston, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Howard Mamu pulls a trash can into their home to clean out their refrigerator after they lost electric power in the Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
Avett Archibad, 8, helps his brother Sanders, 6, and sister Luella 10, build an Igloo in the front yard of their home in the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 16, 2021. Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network...more
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Austin, Texas, February 17, 2021. Kolby Lee via REUTERS
Sheila Ray, 61, whose home has been without electricity due to the winter storm since the day before, sits in the car beside her husband to warm up in Austin, Texas, February 16, 2021.Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via...more
Keith Van Winkle, a Texas Tech University student, snowboards down a hill at the university campus in Lubbock, Texas, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Kristen Young sips a spoonful of soup as her one-year-old son Shawn watches at a warming center they visited after two days without electricity, in Beltway Park North Church in Abilene, Texas, February 15, 2021. Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News/USA...more
Military vehicles from the Texas Military Department of the Texas National Guard, tasked to transport residents to designated warming centers and other required duties, form a convoy in Abilene, Texas, February 16, 2021. Greg...more
Shoppers crowd a display of bottled water at a United Supermarkets location not long after the city announced it had 2-3 hours of water left at normal consumption, due to loss of electric power caused by the winter storm in Abilene, Texas, February...more
A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.