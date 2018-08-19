Historic floods in Kerala
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People wait for aid next to a makeshift raft at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Volunteers work at an aid distribution center inside a stadium in Kochi, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Flood victims wait for food inside a college auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp, in Kochi, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows partially submerged buildings at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Flood victims rest inside a university classroom, which is converted into a temporary relief camp in Kochi, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A supply truck transporting boats to flooded areas moves through a water-logged road in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A sick man waits to be airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers from a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rescuers help a pregnant woman to disembark a boat after she was evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses and church at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rescuers help a woman to move through a water-logged road after she was evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People help a woman disembark from an Indian Navy helicopter at a relief camp after being rescued from a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Indian Army soldiers rescue people from flood affected areas after the opening of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Partially submerged trucks are seen surrounded by floodwaters at a parking bay after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Kofi Annan: 1938 - 2018
Former U.N. Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died at the age of 80, after decades of championing efforts to try to end protracted...
Under Genoa's collapsed bridge
The Morandi bridge, which collapsed and killed at least 38 people, looms over apartments and warehouses in the restricted "red zone" in Genoa, Italy.
Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near Los Ebanos, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kofi Annan: 1938 - 2018
Former U.N. Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died at the age of 80, after decades of championing efforts to try to end protracted conflicts in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
Under Genoa's collapsed bridge
The Morandi bridge, which collapsed and killed at least 38 people, looms over apartments and warehouses in the restricted "red zone" in Genoa, Italy.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Highest-paid actresses
The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.
Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near Los Ebanos, Texas.
Mourning Aretha Franklin
Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.
Recreating the happiest day
Elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, recreate their wedding photos ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.
Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018
Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.