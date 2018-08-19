Edition:
Historic floods in Kerala

An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
People wait for aid next to a makeshift raft at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Volunteers work at an aid distribution center inside a stadium in Kochi, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Flood victims wait for food inside a college auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp, in Kochi, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged buildings at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Flood victims rest inside a university classroom, which is converted into a temporary relief camp in Kochi, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A supply truck transporting boats to flooded areas moves through a water-logged road in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A sick man waits to be airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers from a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Rescuers help a pregnant woman to disembark a boat after she was evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses and church at a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Rescuers help a woman to move through a water-logged road after she was evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
People help a woman disembark from an Indian Navy helicopter at a relief camp after being rescued from a flooded area in Kerala, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Indian Army soldiers rescue people from flood affected areas after the opening of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partially submerged trucks are seen surrounded by floodwaters at a parking bay after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
