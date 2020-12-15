Holiday lights bring cheer to the night
A woman photographs lights from inside the car as she visits Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dreidel made of Christmas lights called "Whirl of Whimsy" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pose for a picture at The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People walk past decorations and lights placed ahead of the New Year and Christmas season in Skopje, North Macedonia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A plane made of Christmas lights called "Magic Delivery" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at Christmas illuminations for the holiday season in Nice, France, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Snow falls around a house decorated for the Christmas holiday in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man points at a taxicab made of Christmas lights called "Christmas Cab" that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy leans out a vehicle's sunroof at WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience in Woodland Hills, California, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests drive through WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience in Woodland Hills, California, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France November 25, 2020. At rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Christmas decorations shine outside a house in Duisburg, Germany December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A general view shows lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of family Gollnhuber in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People take pictures next to the light sculpture during Dreamland festival of lights in Tallinn, Estonia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Visitors view the Glow Wild installations at Kew Botanical Gardens in Wakehurst, southern Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People stand next to a part of one kilometre-long Christmas illuminations with the colours of the Spanish flag in Madrid, Spain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
