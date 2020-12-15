Edition:
Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

A woman photographs lights from inside the car as she visits Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh's house in aid of cancer charity 'Arc House' in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A dreidel made of Christmas lights called "Whirl of Whimsy" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
People pose for a picture at The Land of Light show at Longleat House in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People walk past decorations and lights placed ahead of the New Year and Christmas season in Skopje, North Macedonia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A plane made of Christmas lights called "Magic Delivery" sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People look at Christmas illuminations for the holiday season in Nice, France, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Snow falls around a house decorated for the Christmas holiday in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man points at a taxicab made of Christmas lights called "Christmas Cab" that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A boy leans out a vehicle's sunroof at WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience in Woodland Hills, California, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Guests drive through WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience in Woodland Hills, California, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France November 25, 2020. At rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Christmas decorations shine outside a house in Duisburg, Germany December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A general view shows lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of family Gollnhuber in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People take pictures next to the light sculpture during Dreamland festival of lights in Tallinn, Estonia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Visitors view the Glow Wild installations at Kew Botanical Gardens in Wakehurst, southern Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
People stand next to a part of one kilometre-long Christmas illuminations with the colours of the Spanish flag in Madrid, Spain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
