Pictures | Tue Dec 24, 2019 | 10:30am EST

Holiday lights

The Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
The Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fireworks explode around Rio's Christmas tree during its lighting ceremony at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Fireworks explode around Rio's Christmas tree during its lighting ceremony at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Fireworks explode around Rio's Christmas tree during its lighting ceremony at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A woman takes a selfie during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

A woman takes a selfie during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
A woman takes a selfie during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa
Shoppers make their way as lights of the "Carnaby Project Zero" illuminate Carnaby Street in the Soho district in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Shoppers make their way as lights of the "Carnaby Project Zero" illuminate Carnaby Street in the Soho district in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Shoppers make their way as lights of the "Carnaby Project Zero" illuminate Carnaby Street in the Soho district in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Festive decorations and illumination lights for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season are unveiled in Minsk, Belarus December 15 , 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Festive decorations and illumination lights for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season are unveiled in Minsk, Belarus December 15 , 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Festive decorations and illumination lights for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season are unveiled in Minsk, Belarus December 15 , 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holding an umbrella walks along a street with festive illumination lights for the upcoming New Year in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A woman holding an umbrella walks along a street with festive illumination lights for the upcoming New Year in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A woman holding an umbrella walks along a street with festive illumination lights for the upcoming New Year in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People attend the Great Lanterns of China light festival in Pakruojis manor, Lithuania December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People attend the Great Lanterns of China light festival in Pakruojis manor, Lithuania December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
People attend the Great Lanterns of China light festival in Pakruojis manor, Lithuania December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People stand near Christmas lights placed over Guaire river in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People stand near Christmas lights placed over Guaire river in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
People stand near Christmas lights placed over Guaire river in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman jumps for a photo in front of festive lights for the upcoming New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A woman jumps for a photo in front of festive lights for the upcoming New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A woman jumps for a photo in front of festive lights for the upcoming New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A child plays on a tree decorated with Christmas lights at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A child plays on a tree decorated with Christmas lights at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A child plays on a tree decorated with Christmas lights at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People attend the lighting ceremony of Christmas decorations and the Swarovski Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in downtown Milan, Italy, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

People attend the lighting ceremony of Christmas decorations and the Swarovski Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in downtown Milan, Italy, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
People attend the lighting ceremony of Christmas decorations and the Swarovski Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in downtown Milan, Italy, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man installs decorative lights on a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man installs decorative lights on a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A man installs decorative lights on a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stroll among Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden December 22, 2019. Helena Landstedt /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

People stroll among Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden December 22, 2019. Helena Landstedt /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People stroll among Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden December 22, 2019. Helena Landstedt /TT News Agency/via REUTERS
People look on light installations at the "Alternative Christmas Yard" in the former Lukiskes prison yard in Vilnius, Lithuania December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People look on light installations at the "Alternative Christmas Yard" in the former Lukiskes prison yard in Vilnius, Lithuania December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
People look on light installations at the "Alternative Christmas Yard" in the former Lukiskes prison yard in Vilnius, Lithuania December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Fireworks explode during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fireworks explode during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Fireworks explode during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shoppers make their way as Christmas lights illuminate Regent Street in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Shoppers make their way as Christmas lights illuminate Regent Street in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Shoppers make their way as Christmas lights illuminate Regent Street in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Christmas lights and a Christmas tree are pictured in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Christmas lights and a Christmas tree are pictured in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
Christmas lights and a Christmas tree are pictured in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
People view luminarie light sculptures amid snow foam during the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

People view luminarie light sculptures amid snow foam during the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
People view luminarie light sculptures amid snow foam during the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A man walks at Morazan Square, which has been decorated with Christmas lights, in San Salvador, El Salvador December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man walks at Morazan Square, which has been decorated with Christmas lights, in San Salvador, El Salvador December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A man walks at Morazan Square, which has been decorated with Christmas lights, in San Salvador, El Salvador December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The Swarovski Star is seen atop the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The Swarovski Star is seen atop the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
The Swarovski Star is seen atop the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Salisbury Cathedral celebrates the beginning of Advent with a candle-lit service and procession, "From Darkness to Light" in Salisbury, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Salisbury Cathedral celebrates the beginning of Advent with a candle-lit service and procession, "From Darkness to Light" in Salisbury, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Salisbury Cathedral celebrates the beginning of Advent with a candle-lit service and procession, "From Darkness to Light" in Salisbury, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gather at Marques de Larios street, decorated with Christmas lights, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People gather at Marques de Larios street, decorated with Christmas lights, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
People gather at Marques de Larios street, decorated with Christmas lights, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

