Holiday lights
The Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fireworks explode around Rio's Christmas tree during its lighting ceremony at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A woman takes a selfie during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa
Shoppers make their way as lights of the "Carnaby Project Zero" illuminate Carnaby Street in the Soho district in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Festive decorations and illumination lights for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season are unveiled in Minsk, Belarus December 15 , 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holding an umbrella walks along a street with festive illumination lights for the upcoming New Year in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People attend the Great Lanterns of China light festival in Pakruojis manor, Lithuania December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People stand near Christmas lights placed over Guaire river in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman jumps for a photo in front of festive lights for the upcoming New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A child plays on a tree decorated with Christmas lights at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People attend the lighting ceremony of Christmas decorations and the Swarovski Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in downtown Milan, Italy, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man installs decorative lights on a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stroll among Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden December 22, 2019. Helena Landstedt /TT News Agency/via REUTERS
People look on light installations at the "Alternative Christmas Yard" in the former Lukiskes prison yard in Vilnius, Lithuania December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Fireworks explode during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shoppers make their way as Christmas lights illuminate Regent Street in London, Britain, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Christmas lights and a Christmas tree are pictured in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
People view luminarie light sculptures amid snow foam during the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A man walks at Morazan Square, which has been decorated with Christmas lights, in San Salvador, El Salvador December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The Swarovski Star is seen atop the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Salisbury Cathedral celebrates the beginning of Advent with a candle-lit service and procession, "From Darkness to Light" in Salisbury, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gather at Marques de Larios street, decorated with Christmas lights, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan
Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Pope Francis visits Japan
Pope Francis made nuclear disarmament a key theme of his visit to Japan, the first by a pope in 38 years, and urged youth to defend the earth and show greater...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venice under water again
Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos this year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.