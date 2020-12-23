Edition:
Holidays at the hospital amid COVID

A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, for children who wished for Christmas to see and hug their friends and family in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, for children who wished for Christmas to see and hug their friends and family in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, for children who wished for Christmas to see and hug their friends and family in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from COVID-19 at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 23, 2020. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection, visit patients in hospitals with COVID-19 wards in Sofia to offer spiritual support for early recovery on the eve of Christmas. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from COVID-19 at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 23, 2020. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from COVID-19 at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 23, 2020. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from coronavirus infection, visit patients in hospitals with COVID-19 wards in Sofia to offer spiritual support for early recovery on the eve of Christmas. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red PPE, a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard, poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red PPE, a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard, poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red PPE, a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard, poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Nataya Gresham-Trotter adds lights to a Christmas tree dressed like a healthcare worker in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nataya Gresham-Trotter adds lights to a Christmas tree dressed like a healthcare worker in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Nataya Gresham-Trotter adds lights to a Christmas tree dressed like a healthcare worker in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A hospitalized child touches the hand of her mother through a plastic sheet at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child touches the hand of her mother through a plastic sheet at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child touches the hand of her mother through a plastic sheet at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A hospitalized child holds his father's hand through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child holds his father's hand through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child holds his father's hand through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, December 15, 2020. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, December 15, 2020. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, December 15, 2020. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
A medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations in the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

A medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations in the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations in the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
