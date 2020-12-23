Holidays at the hospital amid COVID
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, for children who wished for Christmas to see and hug their friends and...more
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Orthodox Archimandrite Vasilii gives blessing to medical personnel at a ward with patients suffering from COVID-19 at Saint Anna hospital, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 23, 2020. About 30 Orthodox priests, who have themselves recovered from...more
Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red PPE, a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard, poses for a picture next to Brindusa Gheorghiu, a patient suffering from COVID-19, in the ICU of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania...more
Nataya Gresham-Trotter adds lights to a Christmas tree dressed like a healthcare worker in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A hospitalized child touches the hand of her mother through a plastic sheet at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A medical worker in a protective suit works inside an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A hospitalized child holds his father's hand through plastic at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book to children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, in Washington, December 15, 2020. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in...more
A medical worker is seen at a desk decorated with Christmas decorations in the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Members of the association Child Guardian Angels prepare to give presents to children at the German Heart Centre in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
