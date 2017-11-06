Edition:
Mon Nov 6, 2017

Hollywood Film Awards

Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' with honoree Allison Janney onstage at the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Dustin Hoffman stands on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, November 06, 2017
Adam Sandler accepts the Hollywood Comedy Award for "The Meyerowitz Stories" from fellow actor Dustin Hoffman (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Gary Oldman accepts the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
The cast of "I, Tonya" with their Hollywood Ensemble Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actor Harrison Ford applauds as he presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Melissa McCarthy presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Show host James Corden speaks onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Allison Janney accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and cast of "The Big Sick" accept the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal accepts his Hollywood Actor Award for "Stronger." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Singers Common and Andra Day perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal with his Hollywood Actor Award for "Stronger". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Singer Andra Day. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Noomi Rapace. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Carey Mulligan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, writer and producer Emily V. Gordon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Dakota Johnson and Timothee Chalamet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Sam Rockwell with his Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress and singer Janelle Monae presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
James Franco (L) and Dave Franco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin accept the Hollywood Producer Award for "Blade Runner 2049." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Sean Combs with his Hollywood Documentary Award for "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Mary J. Blige (L) and Carey Mulligan with their Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award for "Mudbound". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Kate Winslet accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' from host James Corden. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Viola Davis presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Annette Bening presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Shailene Woodley presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
Actress Noomi Rapace presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, November 05, 2017
