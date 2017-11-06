Hollywood Film Awards
Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' with honoree Allison Janney onstage at the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dustin Hoffman stands on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Sandler accepts the Hollywood Comedy Award for "The Meyerowitz Stories" from fellow actor Dustin Hoffman (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gary Oldman accepts the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "I, Tonya" with their Hollywood Ensemble Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Harrison Ford applauds as he presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melissa McCarthy presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host James Corden speaks onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Janney accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and cast of "The Big Sick" accept the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jake Gyllenhaal accepts his Hollywood Actor Award for "Stronger." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Common and Andra Day perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal with his Hollywood Actor Award for "Stronger". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Andra Day. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Noomi Rapace. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carey Mulligan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, writer and producer Emily V. Gordon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dakota Johnson and Timothee Chalamet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sam Rockwell with his Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Janelle Monae presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Franco (L) and Dave Franco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin accept the Hollywood Producer Award for "Blade Runner 2049." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sean Combs with his Hollywood Documentary Award for "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary J. Blige (L) and Carey Mulligan with their Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award for "Mudbound". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Winslet accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' from host James Corden. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Annette Bening presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Shailene Woodley presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Noomi Rapace presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Grace Jones
The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum
A new museum showcasing the creations of late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent opens in Paris next week, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his...
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Alabama nights
Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.
Astros World Series parade
The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.