Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States. REUTERS/Files
PRODUCER, DIRECTOR AND WRITER AVA DUVERNAY: "As the industry is reopening around August and September, with people really going back to sets, the bottom line is that we need to continue to ask the question 'When we look around, are there different...more
ACTOR, PRODUCER AND WRITER WILL FERRELL: "I'm hoping to see, and hoping to facilitate, just more involvement, more pushing toward Black voices across the spectrum of Hollywood. Writers, producers, directors, cinematographers, almost every position in...more
ACTRESS AND PRODUCER CHARLIZE THERON: "White Hollywood should be held more accountable. I think that's been the biggest problem. The minorities have not been the problem in our industries. They want to tell their stories, they've just never been...more
ACTRESS KIKI LAYNE: "Hold Hollywood accountable, dammit. They need to start being more aware of how we're portrayed, how that affects us in daily life and be held more accountable to the power that is in the representation in film and television. So...more
ACTOR AND PRODUCER PIERCE BROSNAN: "Celebration of all races, celebration of all humanity. Celebration of story and an open heart and vision to how our communities interact. White community and the Black community. And to really address the issues...more
ACTRESS ROSE BYRNE: "To have more persons of color in positions of power, whether it be in executives, whether creatives all across the board. The percentages are so low for persons of color, people of color and for women too. I think that should be...more
ACTRESS AND WRITER YVETTE NICOLE BROWN: "(Actress) Amber Riley of 'Glee' created this thing called #UnmuteMe, and it's an opportunity for people of color, Black people, to speak up about the racism that they've experienced on sets. And there's a lot...more
RAPPER AND ACTOR LL COOL J: "I'd like to see more ownership in Hollywood. I'd like to see African Americans get better deals, negotiate better deals, have the ability to negotiate better deals. I enjoyed seeing a lot of those myths destroyed, like...more
ACTOR JOSH GAD: "I'm hoping that unlike a lot of moments in American history, this becomes a movement in American history. That's my hope. And maybe I'm naïve, maybe I'm too optimistic. But trying to approach it from a glass is half full...more
ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS: "I hope we can continue to have a lot more diversity, that we tell all stories instead of just a select group. I think that this will be, I hope, really positive for Hollywood. And I think artists are always supposed to be on...more
DIRECTOR AND WRITER GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: "We've had a lot of watershed moments, which should have been the moment, but this does feel different. The number of phone calls that I’ve had from people in positions of great power in Hollywood asking me...more
ACTOR NICHOLAS HOULT: "There's got to be more inclusivity. On our part, day-to-day, we've just got to educate ourselves and learn and be aware of it so that, when we can, make the changes that are right." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
#OSCARSSOWHITE CREATOR APRIL REIGN: "It should not just be a Black issue. We have a dearth of Black performances on screen, but the Latinx community is suffering even more. The AAPI (Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders) community is suffering even...more
