Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 2, 2020 | 10:20am EDT

Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion

Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States. REUTERS/Files

Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States. REUTERS/Files
Close
1 / 14
PRODUCER, DIRECTOR AND WRITER AVA DUVERNAY: "As the industry is reopening around August and September, with people really going back to sets, the bottom line is that we need to continue to ask the question 'When we look around, are there different kinds of people that reflect the real world in the rooms and sets that we're on?' If the answer is no, then you're failing. There's not an issue anymore about people not knowing that there's a problem, right? That was phase one, and we've done that work, right? Everybody knows there’s a problem." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

PRODUCER, DIRECTOR AND WRITER AVA DUVERNAY: "As the industry is reopening around August and September, with people really going back to sets, the bottom line is that we need to continue to ask the question 'When we look around, are there different...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
PRODUCER, DIRECTOR AND WRITER AVA DUVERNAY: "As the industry is reopening around August and September, with people really going back to sets, the bottom line is that we need to continue to ask the question 'When we look around, are there different kinds of people that reflect the real world in the rooms and sets that we're on?' If the answer is no, then you're failing. There's not an issue anymore about people not knowing that there's a problem, right? That was phase one, and we've done that work, right? Everybody knows there’s a problem." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 14
ACTOR, PRODUCER AND WRITER WILL FERRELL: "I'm hoping to see, and hoping to facilitate, just more involvement, more pushing toward Black voices across the spectrum of Hollywood. Writers, producers, directors, cinematographers, almost every position in Hollywood, and using whatever currency I have to try to always foster that." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ACTOR, PRODUCER AND WRITER WILL FERRELL: "I'm hoping to see, and hoping to facilitate, just more involvement, more pushing toward Black voices across the spectrum of Hollywood. Writers, producers, directors, cinematographers, almost every position in...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
ACTOR, PRODUCER AND WRITER WILL FERRELL: "I'm hoping to see, and hoping to facilitate, just more involvement, more pushing toward Black voices across the spectrum of Hollywood. Writers, producers, directors, cinematographers, almost every position in Hollywood, and using whatever currency I have to try to always foster that." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 14
ACTRESS AND PRODUCER CHARLIZE THERON: "White Hollywood should be held more accountable. I think that's been the biggest problem. The minorities have not been the problem in our industries. They want to tell their stories, they've just never been given the access or the opportunity. I don’t want to be part of the problem, and if I’m in a position where I can do anything to rectify that, I have to do that. It’s the right thing to do. It’s not even the right thing to do, it’s the best thing to do. It just makes for better storytelling." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ACTRESS AND PRODUCER CHARLIZE THERON: "White Hollywood should be held more accountable. I think that's been the biggest problem. The minorities have not been the problem in our industries. They want to tell their stories, they've just never been...more

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
ACTRESS AND PRODUCER CHARLIZE THERON: "White Hollywood should be held more accountable. I think that's been the biggest problem. The minorities have not been the problem in our industries. They want to tell their stories, they've just never been given the access or the opportunity. I don’t want to be part of the problem, and if I’m in a position where I can do anything to rectify that, I have to do that. It’s the right thing to do. It’s not even the right thing to do, it’s the best thing to do. It just makes for better storytelling." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 14
ACTRESS KIKI LAYNE: "Hold Hollywood accountable, dammit. They need to start being more aware of how we're portrayed, how that affects us in daily life and be held more accountable to the power that is in the representation in film and television. So they better get their act together before we come back." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ACTRESS KIKI LAYNE: "Hold Hollywood accountable, dammit. They need to start being more aware of how we're portrayed, how that affects us in daily life and be held more accountable to the power that is in the representation in film and television. So...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
ACTRESS KIKI LAYNE: "Hold Hollywood accountable, dammit. They need to start being more aware of how we're portrayed, how that affects us in daily life and be held more accountable to the power that is in the representation in film and television. So they better get their act together before we come back." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 14
ACTOR AND PRODUCER PIERCE BROSNAN: "Celebration of all races, celebration of all humanity. Celebration of story and an open heart and vision to how our communities interact. White community and the Black community. And to really address the issues and the plight of the Black communities within storytelling." &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

ACTOR AND PRODUCER PIERCE BROSNAN: "Celebration of all races, celebration of all humanity. Celebration of story and an open heart and vision to how our communities interact. White community and the Black community. And to really address the issues...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
ACTOR AND PRODUCER PIERCE BROSNAN: "Celebration of all races, celebration of all humanity. Celebration of story and an open heart and vision to how our communities interact. White community and the Black community. And to really address the issues and the plight of the Black communities within storytelling."    REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 14
ACTRESS ROSE BYRNE: "To have more persons of color in positions of power, whether it be in executives, whether creatives all across the board. The percentages are so low for persons of color, people of color and for women too. I think that should be addressed immediately." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ACTRESS ROSE BYRNE: "To have more persons of color in positions of power, whether it be in executives, whether creatives all across the board. The percentages are so low for persons of color, people of color and for women too. I think that should be...more

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
ACTRESS ROSE BYRNE: "To have more persons of color in positions of power, whether it be in executives, whether creatives all across the board. The percentages are so low for persons of color, people of color and for women too. I think that should be addressed immediately." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 14
ACTRESS AND WRITER YVETTE NICOLE BROWN: "(Actress) Amber Riley of 'Glee' created this thing called #UnmuteMe, and it's an opportunity for people of color, Black people, to speak up about the racism that they've experienced on sets. And there's a lot of racism on sets and microaggressions to actual aggression. A lot of people have not spoken out because they just didn't feel safe to do so. And so she created this hashtag so that everyone can speak out and know that they're protected because everybody's speaking out. Hopefully that will cause a change. And I don't think that there is this mass group of people in Hollywood trying to destroy Black people. I think they just don't know that the things that they're saying and doing are hurtful. Once they realize what a microaggression is, then maybe we can stop doing that and have sets that are wonderful for everybody." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

ACTRESS AND WRITER YVETTE NICOLE BROWN: "(Actress) Amber Riley of 'Glee' created this thing called #UnmuteMe, and it's an opportunity for people of color, Black people, to speak up about the racism that they've experienced on sets. And there's a lot...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
ACTRESS AND WRITER YVETTE NICOLE BROWN: "(Actress) Amber Riley of 'Glee' created this thing called #UnmuteMe, and it's an opportunity for people of color, Black people, to speak up about the racism that they've experienced on sets. And there's a lot of racism on sets and microaggressions to actual aggression. A lot of people have not spoken out because they just didn't feel safe to do so. And so she created this hashtag so that everyone can speak out and know that they're protected because everybody's speaking out. Hopefully that will cause a change. And I don't think that there is this mass group of people in Hollywood trying to destroy Black people. I think they just don't know that the things that they're saying and doing are hurtful. Once they realize what a microaggression is, then maybe we can stop doing that and have sets that are wonderful for everybody." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
8 / 14
RAPPER AND ACTOR LL COOL J: "I'd like to see more ownership in Hollywood. I'd like to see African Americans get better deals, negotiate better deals, have the ability to negotiate better deals. I enjoyed seeing a lot of those myths destroyed, like this whole international, 'you don't sell' thing, when 'Black Panther' does a billion dollars. That's just the remnants of an antiquated way of thinking that no longer applies. I think the rules are different now. We have a really, really smart generation here of people that are standing up for what they believe in. And I love it." &nbsp;REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

RAPPER AND ACTOR LL COOL J: "I'd like to see more ownership in Hollywood. I'd like to see African Americans get better deals, negotiate better deals, have the ability to negotiate better deals. I enjoyed seeing a lot of those myths destroyed, like...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
RAPPER AND ACTOR LL COOL J: "I'd like to see more ownership in Hollywood. I'd like to see African Americans get better deals, negotiate better deals, have the ability to negotiate better deals. I enjoyed seeing a lot of those myths destroyed, like this whole international, 'you don't sell' thing, when 'Black Panther' does a billion dollars. That's just the remnants of an antiquated way of thinking that no longer applies. I think the rules are different now. We have a really, really smart generation here of people that are standing up for what they believe in. And I love it."  REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 14
ACTOR JOSH GAD: "I'm hoping that unlike a lot of moments in American history, this becomes a movement in American history. That's my hope. And maybe I'm naïve, maybe I'm too optimistic. But trying to approach it from a glass is half full (perspective). Trying to do my job to keep spreading the message." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

ACTOR JOSH GAD: "I'm hoping that unlike a lot of moments in American history, this becomes a movement in American history. That's my hope. And maybe I'm naïve, maybe I'm too optimistic. But trying to approach it from a glass is half full...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
ACTOR JOSH GAD: "I'm hoping that unlike a lot of moments in American history, this becomes a movement in American history. That's my hope. And maybe I'm naïve, maybe I'm too optimistic. But trying to approach it from a glass is half full (perspective). Trying to do my job to keep spreading the message." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Close
10 / 14
ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS: "I hope we can continue to have a lot more diversity, that we tell all stories instead of just a select group. I think that this will be, I hope, really positive for Hollywood. And I think artists are always supposed to be on the cusp of change, and be the leaders for reflecting the world we should be living in." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS: "I hope we can continue to have a lot more diversity, that we tell all stories instead of just a select group. I think that this will be, I hope, really positive for Hollywood. And I think artists are always supposed to be on...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS: "I hope we can continue to have a lot more diversity, that we tell all stories instead of just a select group. I think that this will be, I hope, really positive for Hollywood. And I think artists are always supposed to be on the cusp of change, and be the leaders for reflecting the world we should be living in." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 14
DIRECTOR AND WRITER GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: "We've had a lot of watershed moments, which should have been the moment, but this does feel different. The number of phone calls that I’ve had from people in positions of great power in Hollywood asking me questions, and not being defensive when they're given the honest real answer, but actually hearing us. The changes that are starting to be made. Now it’s about all of us continuing to push so this moment doesn't suddenly dissipate." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

DIRECTOR AND WRITER GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: "We've had a lot of watershed moments, which should have been the moment, but this does feel different. The number of phone calls that I’ve had from people in positions of great power in Hollywood asking me...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
DIRECTOR AND WRITER GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: "We've had a lot of watershed moments, which should have been the moment, but this does feel different. The number of phone calls that I’ve had from people in positions of great power in Hollywood asking me questions, and not being defensive when they're given the honest real answer, but actually hearing us. The changes that are starting to be made. Now it’s about all of us continuing to push so this moment doesn't suddenly dissipate." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 14
ACTOR NICHOLAS HOULT: "There's got to be more inclusivity. On our part, day-to-day, we've just got to educate ourselves and learn and be aware of it so that, when we can, make the changes that are right." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

ACTOR NICHOLAS HOULT: "There's got to be more inclusivity. On our part, day-to-day, we've just got to educate ourselves and learn and be aware of it so that, when we can, make the changes that are right." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
ACTOR NICHOLAS HOULT: "There's got to be more inclusivity. On our part, day-to-day, we've just got to educate ourselves and learn and be aware of it so that, when we can, make the changes that are right." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 14
#OSCARSSOWHITE CREATOR APRIL REIGN: "It should not just be a Black issue. We have a dearth of Black performances on screen, but the Latinx community is suffering even more. The AAPI (Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders) community is suffering even more, the indigenous community is suffering even more, than Black folks are. I hope that the studios strike while the iron is hot. I don't want to see a plethora of resistance films a year from now, where there's some interracial couple who find love at a protest or some crap. I think there are much deeper stories that need to be told." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

#OSCARSSOWHITE CREATOR APRIL REIGN: "It should not just be a Black issue. We have a dearth of Black performances on screen, but the Latinx community is suffering even more. The AAPI (Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders) community is suffering even...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
#OSCARSSOWHITE CREATOR APRIL REIGN: "It should not just be a Black issue. We have a dearth of Black performances on screen, but the Latinx community is suffering even more. The AAPI (Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders) community is suffering even more, the indigenous community is suffering even more, than Black folks are. I hope that the studios strike while the iron is hot. I don't want to see a plethora of resistance films a year from now, where there's some interracial couple who find love at a protest or some crap. I think there are much deeper stories that need to be told." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes...

Next Slideshows

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

9:49am EDT
Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria

Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria

Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the...

12:43am EDT
Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone

Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone

Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal."

Jul 01 2020
Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter'...

Jul 01 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria

Thousands of soccer fans break social distancing rules in Bulgaria

Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final.

Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone

Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone

Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal."

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2020.

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast