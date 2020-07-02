Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion

ACTRESS AND WRITER YVETTE NICOLE BROWN: "(Actress) Amber Riley of 'Glee' created this thing called #UnmuteMe, and it's an opportunity for people of color, Black people, to speak up about the racism that they've experienced on sets. And there's a lot of racism on sets and microaggressions to actual aggression. A lot of people have not spoken out because they just didn't feel safe to do so. And so she created this hashtag so that everyone can speak out and know that they're protected because everybody's speaking out. Hopefully that will cause a change. And I don't think that there is this mass group of people in Hollywood trying to destroy Black people. I think they just don't know that the things that they're saying and doing are hurtful. Once they realize what a microaggression is, then maybe we can stop doing that and have sets that are wonderful for everybody." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close