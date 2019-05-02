Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 2, 2019 | 1:55pm EDT

Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 15
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 15
Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
4 / 15
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 15
A Holocaust survivor holds flowers as he visits the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel mark the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A Holocaust survivor holds flowers as he visits the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel mark the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A Holocaust survivor holds flowers as he visits the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel mark the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
6 / 15
Israelis stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israelis stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Israelis stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 15
Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
People visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
People visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
9 / 15
Holocaust survivor Esther Dvora Rair Mosel speaks during a gathering near Kisalon as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Holocaust survivor Esther Dvora Rair Mosel speaks during a gathering near Kisalon as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Holocaust survivor Esther Dvora Rair Mosel speaks during a gathering near Kisalon as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 15
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
13 / 15
A Holocaust survivor and family members visit the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A Holocaust survivor and family members visit the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A Holocaust survivor and family members visit the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
14 / 15
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

Next Slideshows

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

May 01 2019
'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

Calling themselves the Gaza skate team, a group of about 20 youth holds weekly training sessions overseen by two coaches, who watch videos on the internet to...

Apr 30 2019
Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest...

Apr 29 2019
Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Apr 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Thailand's king marries his bodyguard

Thailand's king marries his bodyguard

Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.

What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)

What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)

Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2019.

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros and Mozambique's province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.

Second day of Venezuelan protests

Second day of Venezuelan protests

Venezuelans heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido's call to take to the streets in a bid to force President Nicolas Maduro from power, but there was little sign of any concrete effects on what increasingly looked like a political stalemate.

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast