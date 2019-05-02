Holocaust Remembrance Day
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. ...more
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. ...more
Israeli soldier Shira Tessler holds the hand of her grandmother, Holocaust survivor Hanna Tessler during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Holocaust survivor holds flowers as he visits the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel mark the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Israelis stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
People visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Esther Dvora Rair Mosel speaks during a gathering near Kisalon as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kisalon near Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard on the beach in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A Holocaust survivor and family members visit the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center as Israel marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Participants attend the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
