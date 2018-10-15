Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
Holocaust survivor Tova Ringer, 93, reacts after winning the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Tamara Weitzman, 81, gets make up before the beginning of the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors take part in the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Rita Kasimow Brown, 85, gets her hair done. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors take part in the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors wait for the beginning of the annual beauty pageant. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Polina Iluchin, 81, before the beginning of the pageant. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors take part in the annual pageant. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Riva Levin, 81, before the pageant. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivor Tova Ringer, 93 year old, reacts after winning. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors take part in the annual pageant. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Holocaust survivors take part in the annual pageant in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
