Pictures | Wed Nov 21, 2018 | 3:56pm EST

Home for Thanksgiving

A girl holds her luggage outside the Delta air terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man runs through Grand Central Terminal in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cars fill the roads as people travel before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People wait for information to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amtrak police officers patrol inside Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An Amtrak police officer and dog patrol inside Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Automobiles are reflected in the rearview mirror as holiday travelers and commuters combine to fill the freeway in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People wait to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A traffic jam is seen at the O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People wait for the bus the day before Thanksgiving in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Travelers go through O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

People wait for information to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People wait for the bus the day before Thanksgiving in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Travelers go through O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A woman carries her luggage to departing flights entrance at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

