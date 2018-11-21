Home for Thanksgiving
A girl holds her luggage outside the Delta air terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man runs through Grand Central Terminal in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cars fill the roads as people travel before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People wait for information to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Amtrak police officers patrol inside Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Amtrak police officer and dog patrol inside Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Automobiles are reflected in the rearview mirror as holiday travelers and commuters combine to fill the freeway in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wait to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A traffic jam is seen at the O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People wait for the bus the day before Thanksgiving in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers go through O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People wait for information to board trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait for the bus the day before Thanksgiving in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers go through O'Hare International Airport before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A woman carries her luggage to departing flights entrance at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
