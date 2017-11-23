Home for Thanksgiving
A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman makes her way to catch an Amtrak train at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Security guards walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers navigate the traffic as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
