Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 22, 2017 | 11:45pm EST

Home for Thanksgiving

A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 14
Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
2 / 14
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 14
Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
4 / 14
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 14
A woman makes her way to catch an Amtrak train at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman makes her way to catch an Amtrak train at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A woman makes her way to catch an Amtrak train at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 14
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 14
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 14
Security guards walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Security guards walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Security guards walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
9 / 14
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Travelers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 14
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Passengers wait for Amtrak trains to be called at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 14
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 14
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Passengers wait to board an Amtrak trains at Pennsylvania Station in New York City, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 14
Travelers navigate the traffic as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Travelers navigate the traffic as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Travelers navigate the traffic as people hit the road in Chicago, Illinois, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum...

Next Slideshows

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration...

Nov 20 2017
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

Nov 20 2017
Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Nov 17 2017
Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Nov 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabwe celebrates

People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.

The rule of Mugabe

The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast