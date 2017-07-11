Home Run Derby
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the second round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
March of the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup championship with 650,000 fans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.