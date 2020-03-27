Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in...more
Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg,...more
A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army are pictured next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South...more
Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing...more
A homeless person waits to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves...more
A member of the South African National Defense Force escorts a homeless man during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Daily wage workers and homeless people wait for food outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Homeless people have a meal at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A resident of the Oppenheimer Park homeless encampment wears a protective face mask at a communal washing area, as the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to grow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Alessandro from Italy, a homeless man accompanied by his dog Otto, asks for alms at the entrance of a supermarket, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is...more
Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
