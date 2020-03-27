Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 27, 2020 | 1:55pm EDT

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
1 / 30
A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 30
Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 30
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 30
A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 30
Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
6 / 30
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 30
A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 30
Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 30
Members of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army are pictured next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army are pictured next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Members of the Logistics Brigade of the Spanish Army are pictured next to bunk beds for homeless people at a shelter in the Fira Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 30
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 30
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
12 / 30
A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 30
Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
14 / 30
Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
15 / 30
Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 30
Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 30
Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
18 / 30
Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
19 / 30
A homeless person waits to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A homeless person waits to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A homeless person waits to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 30
A member of the South African National Defense Force escorts a homeless man during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the South African National Defense Force escorts a homeless man during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A member of the South African National Defense Force escorts a homeless man during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
21 / 30
Daily wage workers and homeless people wait for food outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Daily wage workers and homeless people wait for food outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Daily wage workers and homeless people wait for food outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 30
Homeless people have a meal at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Homeless people have a meal at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Homeless people have a meal at a Belgian Red Cross centre during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 30
A resident of the Oppenheimer Park homeless encampment wears a protective face mask at a communal washing area, as the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to grow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

A resident of the Oppenheimer Park homeless encampment wears a protective face mask at a communal washing area, as the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to grow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A resident of the Oppenheimer Park homeless encampment wears a protective face mask at a communal washing area, as the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to grow in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
Close
24 / 30
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
25 / 30
Alessandro from Italy, a homeless man accompanied by his dog Otto, asks for alms at the entrance of a supermarket, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Alessandro from Italy, a homeless man accompanied by his dog Otto, asks for alms at the entrance of a supermarket, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Alessandro from Italy, a homeless man accompanied by his dog Otto, asks for alms at the entrance of a supermarket, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
26 / 30
A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease in France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease in France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 30
Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
28 / 30
A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
29 / 30
A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Next Slideshows

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital treat patients with coronavirus.

1:50pm EDT
Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted,...

1:05pm EDT
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

11:00am EDT
Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

10:55am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit

Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital treat patients with coronavirus.

Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted, construction resuming and people catching buses and trains across once-shut borders.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases

U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases

The United States has overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus infections.

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Life for New York City family at epicenter of American outbreak

Life for New York City family at epicenter of American outbreak

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States with over 23,000 cases.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

The number of U.S. coronavirus infections climbed above 82,000, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy, as New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalizations and looming shortages of supplies, staff and sick beds.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast