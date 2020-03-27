Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing...more

Boxes of pasta that will be delivered to homeless people are seen inside a Red Cross emergency kitchen in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

