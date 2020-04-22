Edition:
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station of the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. Many homeless are spending their nights on the ghost trains and platforms of the New York subway system, finding shelter in a place abandoned by almost everyone else in a shut-down city. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A man is tested for coronavirus disease at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, April 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A family eats breakfast during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A man sleeps on a New York subway train in New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Ibrahim Diof, 35, who is homeless, sits on a bench at the place de la dependance during a night-time curfew in Dakar, Senegal April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A homeless man reacts as a worker uses a swab to collect a sample during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A homeless man prays as he sits in his room in the old Overmaze prison as the existing shelter of the Salvation Army is closed due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maastricht, Netherlands, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A homeless woman reacts next to a worker collecting samples during a Miami-Dade County testing operation in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Pigeons strut near a homeless man wearing a protective face mask as he sleeps on a nearly empty street after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures in Tokyo, Japan April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Workers talk with a homeless man during a Miami-Dade County testing operation in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A man injects street drugs in an alley in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as the local health unit has begun prescribing a "safe supply" of narcotic alternatives to combat overdoses due to poisonous additives and to help support addicts and the homeless into practicing social distancing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A homeless man looks on at a makeshift shelter in the capital, Pretoria, South Africa April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A homeless person eats food received from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Kevin Keeley, who has been homeless for eight months and may have come in contact with someone with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), points after posing for a portrait outside a quarantine tent run by Boston Health Care for the Homeless in Boston, Massachusetts, April 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Paper bags to store and re-use protective masks hang at the entrance to a quarantine tent run by Boston Health Care for the Homeless in Boston, Massachusetts, April 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Homeless people queue for their food and follow social distancing rules at the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
People squat in an empty community centre to protest what they describe as a lack of support for the homeless in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A cot is pictured at a 140-bed COVID-19 assessment and recovery facility for individuals who are not able to recover at home, or are homeless in Shoreline, Washington, April 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
An official erects a tent at a shelter for the homeless that the city was setting up beneath a highway as part of a 21 day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease in Cape Town, South Africa, March 28, 2020. Reuters/ Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A homeless man sleeps on an escalator during a preventive quarantine following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Santiago, Chile, on March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless man wearing a protective face mask appeals for help to passing motorists as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Birmingham, Britain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Homeless people sleep on benches at Hua Lamphong train station in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Homeless people rest after they were shifted by municipal officials to a government-run shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A homeless person sleeps as a man wearing a protective face mask walks by, during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Athens, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease in France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A homeless man stands in a queue as he waits for food during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A man wearing a face mask directs the homeless for food donations outside the Glide Memorial Methodist Church in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A homeless person sleeps on a bench as a city employee disinfects the area in Paseo de la Reforma avenue in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
