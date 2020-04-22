Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station of the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. Many homeless are spending their nights on the ghost trains and platforms of the...more
A man is tested for coronavirus disease at a Los Angeles fire department testing station for the homeless on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A family eats breakfast during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sleeps on a New York subway train in New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ibrahim Diof, 35, who is homeless, sits on a bench at the place de la dependance during a night-time curfew in Dakar, Senegal April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A homeless man reacts as a worker uses a swab to collect a sample during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A homeless man prays as he sits in his room in the old Overmaze prison as the existing shelter of the Salvation Army is closed due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maastricht, Netherlands, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de...more
A homeless woman reacts next to a worker collecting samples during a Miami-Dade County testing operation in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Pigeons strut near a homeless man wearing a protective face mask as he sleeps on a nearly empty street after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures in Tokyo, Japan April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers talk with a homeless man during a Miami-Dade County testing operation in downtown Miami, Florida, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man injects street drugs in an alley in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as the local health unit has begun prescribing a "safe supply" of narcotic alternatives to combat overdoses due to poisonous additives and to help support addicts and the...more
A homeless man looks on at a makeshift shelter in the capital, Pretoria, South Africa April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April...more
A homeless person eats food received from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Kevin Keeley, who has been homeless for eight months and may have come in contact with someone with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), points after posing for a portrait outside a quarantine tent run by Boston Health Care for the Homeless in Boston,...more
Paper bags to store and re-use protective masks hang at the entrance to a quarantine tent run by Boston Health Care for the Homeless in Boston, Massachusetts, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Homeless people queue for their food and follow social distancing rules at the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People squat in an empty community centre to protest what they describe as a lack of support for the homeless in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
A cot is pictured at a 140-bed COVID-19 assessment and recovery facility for individuals who are not able to recover at home, or are homeless in Shoreline, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An official erects a tent at a shelter for the homeless that the city was setting up beneath a highway as part of a 21 day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease in Cape Town, South Africa, March 28, 2020. Reuters/...more
A homeless man sleeps on an escalator during a preventive quarantine following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Santiago, Chile, on March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A homeless man wearing a protective face mask appeals for help to passing motorists as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Birmingham, Britain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Homeless people sleep on benches at Hua Lamphong train station in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Homeless people rest after they were shifted by municipal officials to a government-run shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless person sleeps as a man wearing a protective face mask walks by, during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Athens, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A Red Cross worker checks on a homeless person lying on a step near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in...more
Homeless men set up tents provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A homeless person wears a face mask in New York City, New York, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Priest Francesco, wearing a face mask and protective gloves, hands out bags of food to homeless and poor people in Naples, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) gesture as they speak to a homeless woman during their patrols on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg,...more
A homeless man covers his face with plastic while waiting to be transported to a homeless shelter in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Homeless people respect social distancing as they queue to collect hygiene supplies at a Belgian Red Cross centre in Brussels, Belgium March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Homeless people are checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A homeless woman eats inside of a tent provided by Caritas Czech Republic charity organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Signs indicate that hygiene items such as tampons are offered to homeless people in Berlin, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Homeless people are transported to a homeless shelter during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Beds for the homeless are arranged to provide the required distance to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection in the gym of Uranienborg School in Oslo, Norway March 25, 2020. Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Homeless people look on as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of Johannesburg on the first day of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South...more
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A member of the SAMU, the emergency service for homeless people, checks the body temperature of Jean Paul inside the Festival palace as Cannes Mayor David Lisnard decided to open a part of the palace to welcome needy and homeless as a lockdown is...more
Red Cross workers check on a homeless person sleeping near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man looks on as a Homeless man wears a protective face mask in Newcastle, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A homeless person is treated by a Red Cross worker in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A homeless man stands in a queue as he waits for food during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man wearing a face mask directs the homeless for food donations outside the Glide Memorial Methodist Church in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homeless person sleeps on a bench as a city employee disinfects the area in Paseo de la Reforma avenue in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
