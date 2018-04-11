Homemade gas masks in Gaza

Palestinian woman Jehad Abu Mehsen covers her nose with a piece of plastic and an onion to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Jehad Abu Mehsen, 48, covered most of her face with a plastic bottle holding an onion in place over her nose. She was sure that the more onion she used, the longer she could stay at a protest. "It does help to alleviate the strong smell but it doesn't stop the gas from coming. I have twice been taken to the medical tent to be treated," she said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

