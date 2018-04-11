Edition:
Homemade gas masks in Gaza

A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a mask covers his nose with a plastic cup filled with perfume and cotton to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 10, 2018. Medical masks, plastic bottles, T-shirts and keffiyehs have all been pressed into service against the gas canisters fired daily by Israeli troops. One ingredient is common to many of the devices: onions. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a mask covers his nose with a plastic cup filled with perfume and cotton to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 10, 2018. Medical masks, plastic bottles, T-shirts and keffiyehs have all been pressed into service against the gas canisters fired daily by Israeli troops. One ingredient is common to many of the devices: onions. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts as he carries a tire with onions during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. A single vegetable's effectiveness is questionable when pitted against the latest "riot dispersal means" deployed by one of the best-equipped armies in the Middle East. But the protesters persist.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts as he carries a tire with onions during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. A single vegetable's effectiveness is questionable when pitted against the latest "riot dispersal means" deployed by one of the best-equipped armies in the Middle East. But the protesters persist.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian woman Jehad Abu Mehsen covers her nose with a piece of plastic and an onion to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Jehad Abu Mehsen, 48, covered most of her face with a plastic bottle holding an onion in place over her nose. She was sure that the more onion she used, the longer she could stay at a protest. "It does help to alleviate the strong smell but it doesn't stop the gas from coming. I have twice been taken to the medical tent to be treated," she said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Palestinian woman Jehad Abu Mehsen covers her nose with a piece of plastic and an onion to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Jehad Abu Mehsen, 48, covered most of her face with a plastic bottle holding an onion in place over her nose. She was sure that the more onion she used, the longer she could stay at a protest. "It does help to alleviate the strong smell but it doesn't stop the gas from coming. I have twice been taken to the medical tent to be treated," she said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boy Mazen Al-Najar covers his face with a bottle with cotton and coal to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Mazen Al-Najar, 15, preferred a cocktail of ingredients - an empty Coca Cola can filled with cotton, perfume and coal. Asked what would he hope to become when he grew up, he paused before saying, "Maybe a mask-maker." REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Palestinian boy Mazen Al-Najar covers his face with a bottle with cotton and coal to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Mazen Al-Najar, 15, preferred a cocktail of ingredients - an empty Coca Cola can filled with cotton, perfume and coal. Asked what would he hope to become when he grew up, he paused before saying, "Maybe a mask-maker." REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator wears a mask with a tire during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Some say they are imitating the techniques used in the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel in the 1980s. Others have copied masks they saw in Hollywood movIes such as 'V for Vendetta.' REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator wears a mask with a tire during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Some say they are imitating the techniques used in the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel in the 1980s. Others have copied masks they saw in Hollywood movIes such as 'V for Vendetta.' REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy covers his nose with part of a pomelo to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian boy covers his nose with part of a pomelo to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy wears a mask with an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 10, 2018. Mahmoud Al-Khuzundar, a chest physician in Gaza, said the protesters' makeshift means of protection were useless against direct exposure to tear gas, and had more of psychological impact. "Some people try to be creative, others want to look tough," he said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian boy wears a mask with an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 10, 2018. Mahmoud Al-Khuzundar, a chest physician in Gaza, said the protesters' makeshift means of protection were useless against direct exposure to tear gas, and had more of psychological impact. "Some people try to be creative, others want to look tough," he said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian girl wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man covers his nose with part of a bottle and an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian man covers his nose with part of a bottle and an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian medic wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian medic wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy wears a mask to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian boy wears a mask to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
