Homemade gas masks in Gaza
A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a mask covers his nose with a plastic cup filled with perfume and cotton to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April...more
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts as he carries a tire with onions during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. A single vegetable's effectiveness is questionable when pitted...more
Palestinian woman Jehad Abu Mehsen covers her nose with a piece of plastic and an onion to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Jehad Abu...more
Palestinian boy Mazen Al-Najar covers his face with a bottle with cotton and coal to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Mazen Al-Najar,...more
A Palestinian demonstrator wears a mask with a tire during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Some say they are imitating the techniques used in the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel in...more
A Palestinian boy covers his nose with part of a pomelo to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy wears a mask with an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 10, 2018. Mahmoud Al-Khuzundar, a chest physician in Gaza, said...more
A Palestinian girl wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man covers his nose with part of a bottle and an onion to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian medic wears a mask to protect herself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy wears a mask to protect himself from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.
Mining for Congo's gold
Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
