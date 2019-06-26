Hong Kong activists urge G20 leaders to help 'liberate' city

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Millions have protested in recent...more

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Millions have protested in recent weeks against the bill that would allow individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by its ruling Communist Party. Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam eventually caved in after some of the worst violence seen in decades on the city's streets, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. But Lam stopped short of protesters' demands to scrap the bill altogether, saying it would be suspended indefinitely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

