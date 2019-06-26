Edition:
Hong Kong activists urge G20 leaders to help 'liberate' city

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26, 2019. Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates urging leaders gathering for this week's G20 summit to back their demand to scrap a much criticized extradition bill. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26, 2019. Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates urging leaders gathering for this week's G20 summit to back their demand to scrap a much criticized extradition bill. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Holding placards with messages such as "Please liberate Hong Kong", the demonstrators, some wearing masks, marched to consulates of major economies represented at the Japan summit, including the host nation, Britain, Canada, Russia, the United States and the European Union. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Holding placards with messages such as "Please liberate Hong Kong", the demonstrators, some wearing masks, marched to consulates of major economies represented at the Japan summit, including the host nation, Britain, Canada, Russia, the United States and the European Union. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Millions have protested in recent weeks against the bill that would allow individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by its ruling Communist Party. Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam eventually caved in after some of the worst violence seen in decades on the city's streets, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. But Lam stopped short of protesters' demands to scrap the bill altogether, saying it would be suspended indefinitely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. Millions have protested in recent weeks against the bill that would allow individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by its ruling Communist Party. Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam eventually caved in after some of the worst violence seen in decades on the city's streets, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. But Lam stopped short of protesters' demands to scrap the bill altogether, saying it would be suspended indefinitely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester stands in front of a barricade at the gate of the police headquarters after a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. The day culminated in several thousand, mostly young activists, surrounding police headquarters, using metal barricades to blockade entrances. Many donned helmets, masks and goggles, as they cursed Hong Kong's police chief for what they say was a brutal clampdown on some protests in recent weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A protester stands in front of a barricade at the gate of the police headquarters after a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. The day culminated in several thousand, mostly young activists, surrounding police headquarters, using metal barricades to blockade entrances. Many donned helmets, masks and goggles, as they cursed Hong Kong's police chief for what they say was a brutal clampdown on some protests in recent weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators build a barricade at the gate of the police headquarters during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators build a barricade at the gate of the police headquarters during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators build a barricade at the gate of the police headquarters during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters carry a fence during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters carry a fence during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Protesters carry a fence during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to

Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators wave their smartphones and shout slogans during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones and shout slogans during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones and shout slogans during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators attend a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators stand next to anti-extradition graffiti during a protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators stand next to anti-extradition graffiti during a protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators stand next to anti-extradition graffiti during a protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
