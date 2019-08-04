Hong Kong again roiled by protests
An anti-extradition bill protester walks among tear gas as demonstrators attend a march in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Police officers walk on a street after they dispersed anti-extradition bill protesters, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Men reacts as riot police try to disperse them at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police walk past a restaurant at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man reacts in tear gas as riot police try to disperse them at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People show tear gas canisters at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man kneels down as he asks anti-extradition bill protesters and riot police to stop, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters gesture as they try to confront police officers during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Anti-extradition bill protesters stand outside a police station during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A car is seen damaged by bricks at a police station during an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A barricade formed by anti-extradition bill protesters is seen during their march in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rubbish is set on fire outside a police station during an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An emergency team member carries an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An anti-extradition bill protester walks among tear gas as they attend a march at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters clash with off duty police during a march at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters clash with police during a march in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An anti-extradition bill protester puts a memo on "Lennon Walls" in Hong Kong's district Yau Tsim Mong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy a road leading from Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An anti-extradition bill protester carries an American flag during a march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, China, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pro-government supporter attends a rally to support the police and call for an end to violence in Hong Kong, China August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pro-government supporters dress up white t-shirts as they attend a rally to support the police and call for an end to violence in Hong Kong, China August 3, 2019. The sentence reads "Protect the rule of law". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pro-government supporters attend a rally to support the police and call for an end to violence in Hong Kong, China August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
