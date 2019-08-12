Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times", at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong...more
Anti-extradition bill protesters rally at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. Some of the 5,000 activists occupying the airport's arrivals hall for a fourth day went to the departure area and caused disruptions, Hong Kong police...more
Passengers look at the departure board after all flights leaving Hong Kong were canceled due to a protest, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People queue for a bus as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The departure board shows all flights leaving Hong Kong canceled, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers wait in front of closed security gates as anti-extradition bill demonstrators protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Passengers arrive at the departure gate as anti-extradition bill protesters rally at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers wait at the departure gate of Hong Kong airport as anti-extradition bill protesters occupy the floor, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An information screen showing cancelled flights is pictured at Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator attends a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters try to get close to the security gates at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Luggage trolleys are pictured outside Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A picture shows a traffic jam along a highway as Cathay Dragon plane is pictured at the background during an anti-extradition bill demonstration in Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
