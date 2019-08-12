Edition:
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times", at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests that have roiled the Asian financial hub. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times", at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests that have roiled the Asian financial hub. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters rally at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. Some of the 5,000 activists occupying the airport's arrivals hall for a fourth day went to the departure area and caused disruptions, Hong Kong police told a news conference, but declined to say if they would move to clear the demonstrators. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters rally at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. Some of the 5,000 activists occupying the airport's arrivals hall for a fourth day went to the departure area and caused disruptions, Hong Kong police told a news conference, but declined to say if they would move to clear the demonstrators. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers look at the departure board after all flights leaving Hong Kong were canceled due to a protest, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Passengers look at the departure board after all flights leaving Hong Kong were canceled due to a protest, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People queue for a bus as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People queue for a bus as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The departure board shows all flights leaving Hong Kong canceled, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The departure board shows all flights leaving Hong Kong canceled, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers wait in front of closed security gates as anti-extradition bill demonstrators protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passengers wait in front of closed security gates as anti-extradition bill demonstrators protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Passengers arrive at the departure gate as anti-extradition bill protesters rally at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Passengers arrive at the departure gate as anti-extradition bill protesters rally at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers wait at the departure gate of Hong Kong airport as anti-extradition bill protesters occupy the floor, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Passengers wait at the departure gate of Hong Kong airport as anti-extradition bill protesters occupy the floor, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An information screen showing cancelled flights is pictured at Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An information screen showing cancelled flights is pictured at Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator attends a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An anti-extradition bill demonstrator attends a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters try to get close to the security gates at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters try to get close to the security gates at a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Luggage trolleys are pictured outside Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Luggage trolleys are pictured outside Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People walk to leave Hong Kong International Airport due to anti-extradition bill protesters attending a mass demonstration, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A picture shows a traffic jam along a highway as Cathay Dragon plane is pictured at the background during an anti-extradition bill demonstration in Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A picture shows a traffic jam along a highway as Cathay Dragon plane is pictured at the background during an anti-extradition bill demonstration in Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
