Hong Kong children form chains of protest

Secondary school students shout slogans as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. The students, brandishing posters with the protesters' five demands for the government, called on authorities to respond to the promises of freedom, human rights and rule of law, promised when Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997. One of the five demands - to formally withdraw the extradition bill - was announced last week by embattled leader Carrie Lam, but protesters are angry about her failure to call an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality against demonstrators. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

