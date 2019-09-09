Hong Kong children form chains of protest
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, China September 9, 2019. Hundreds of uniformed school...more
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. Early on Monday, before school started, rows of students and alumni joined hands chanting "Hong Kong people, add oil," a phrase...more
Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse stuffed doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. "The school-based human chain is the strongest showcase of how this protest is deep rooted...more
Secondary school students shout slogans as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. The students, brandishing posters with the protesters' five demands for the government, called on authorities to respond to the...more
Secondary school students hold placards as they join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A secondary school student shouts slogans as he joins a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Secondary school students form a human chain as they demonstrate at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Secondary school students wearing masks join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists join secondary schools students as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A secondary school student shouts slogans as he joins a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse stuffed doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Secondary school students wearing masks join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
