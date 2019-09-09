Edition:
Hong Kong children form chains of protest

Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, China September 9, 2019. Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Monday in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. Early on Monday, before school started, rows of students and alumni joined hands chanting "Hong Kong people, add oil," a phrase that has become a rallying cry for the protest movement. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse stuffed doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. "The school-based human chain is the strongest showcase of how this protest is deep rooted in society, so deep rooted that it enters through the school students," said Alan Leong, an alumnus of Wah Yan College in the city's Kowloon district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students shout slogans as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. The students, brandishing posters with the protesters' five demands for the government, called on authorities to respond to the promises of freedom, human rights and rule of law, promised when Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997. One of the five demands - to formally withdraw the extradition bill - was announced last week by embattled leader Carrie Lam, but protesters are angry about her failure to call an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality against demonstrators. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students hold placards as they join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A secondary school student shouts slogans as he joins a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students form a human chain as they demonstrate at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students wearing masks join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Activists join secondary schools students as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A secondary school student shouts slogans as he joins a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse stuffed doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students wearing masks join a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
