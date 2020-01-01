Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 1, 2020 | 6:45pm EST

Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day

A person dressed in a costume of anime character Doraemon attends an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester feeds a flame near an ATM machine to vandalize it during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A plain-cloth police officer holds a weapon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester sprays paint on lion statue outside HSBC headquarters during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Protesters have directed their ire at global banking group HSBC alleging a link between the arrest of four members of a group that raised funds to support the protesters and an earlier closure of an HSBC account linked to the group. HSBC denies any connection. A bronze lion at the bank's headquarters was daubed with red paint and scorched by a fire. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman is detained by plain-cloth police officers during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters sit after being detained during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester gestures during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters react from tear gas during demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester paints a graffiti during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain anti-government protesters in a large scale during a legal demonstration on the New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester vandalizes an ATM during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester paints a graffiti during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A riot police officer holds a sign during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People are seen on a walkway during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An anti-government protester holds a British flag during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government protesters set barriers during a demonstration on the New Year s Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters wave U.S. flags during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

