Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day
A person dressed in a costume of anime character Doraemon attends an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester feeds a flame near an ATM machine to vandalize it during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A plain-cloth police officer holds a weapon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester sprays paint on lion statue outside HSBC headquarters during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Protesters have directed their ire...more
A woman is detained by plain-cloth police officers during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters sit after being detained during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester gestures during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters react from tear gas during demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester paints a graffiti during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain anti-government protesters in a large scale during a legal demonstration on the New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester vandalizes an ATM during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester paints a graffiti during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A riot police officer holds a sign during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People are seen on a walkway during an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester holds a British flag during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters set barriers during a demonstration on the New Year s Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters wave U.S. flags during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
