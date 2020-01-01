Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day

An anti-government protester sprays paint on lion statue outside HSBC headquarters during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Protesters have directed their ire...more

An anti-government protester sprays paint on lion statue outside HSBC headquarters during a demonstration on New Year's Day, to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. Protesters have directed their ire at global banking group HSBC alleging a link between the arrest of four members of a group that raised funds to support the protesters and an earlier closure of an HSBC account linked to the group. HSBC denies any connection. A bronze lion at the bank's headquarters was daubed with red paint and scorched by a fire. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

