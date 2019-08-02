Edition:
Hong Kong civil servants defy government to join protests

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. Thousands of civil servants joined in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong on Friday for the first time since they started two months ago, defying a warning from the authorities to remain politically neutral. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Passengers on the tram shout slogans as civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Hong Kong's medical sector light up their smartphones during a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A member of Hong Kong's medical sector attends a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A member of Hong Kong's medical sector attends a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A protestor holds a banner during the medical sector's rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Members of Hong Kong's medical sector light up their smartphones during a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Hong Kong's medical sector attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

