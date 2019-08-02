Hong Kong civil servants defy government to join protests
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. Thousands of civil servants joined in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong on Friday for the first time since they started two months ago, defying...more
Passengers on the tram shout slogans as civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of Hong Kong's medical sector light up their smartphones during a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A member of Hong Kong's medical sector attends a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of Hong Kong's medical sector attends a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protestor holds a banner during the medical sector's rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Members of Hong Kong's medical sector light up their smartphones during a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of Hong Kong's medical sector attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, August 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India
Doctors removed 526 tooth-like structures from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy complaining of pain and swelling in Chennai, India, after they found a large lesion...
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question:...
MORE IN PICTURES
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India
Doctors removed 526 tooth-like structures from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy complaining of pain and swelling in Chennai, India, after they found a large lesion with multiple hard structures in the right side of his jaw.
Kitty couture at New York cat fashion show
Fashionable felines own the catwalk at the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was one of the two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix last year.
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question: Between centrist and progressive agendas, what is the best way to defeat Republican President Donald Trump next year?
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: July
Our top photos from July 2019.
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
The second half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.