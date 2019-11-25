Edition:
Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide

Supporters of local candidate Kelvin Lam celebrate, after it was announced he won the local council elections in his district, at a polling station in the South Horizons West district in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2019. Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Supporters of local candidate Kelvin Lam celebrate, after it was announced he won the local council elections in his district, at a polling station in the South Horizons West district in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Disqualified candidate and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands in line to vote in the district council elections in Hong Kong. In a rare weekend lull in the unrest that has rocked the financial hub, democratic candidates across the city of 7.4 million people secured more than half of the 452 district council seats for the first time against a strongly resourced and mobilized pro-establishment opposition. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Disqualified candidate and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands in line to vote in the district council elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after voting at a polling station during district council local elections. When the results began trickling in after midnight, including upset wins for democrats against heavyweight pro-Beijing opponents, some voting centers erupted in loud cheers and chants of "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution Now" - a slogan used by many protesters on the streets over the past six months. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after voting at a polling station during district council local elections. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A woman reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Winning candidate Kelvin Lam and activist Joshua Wong greet people and thank them for their support, outside South Horizons Station, the morning after Lam won in district council elections. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Winning candidate Kelvin Lam and activist Joshua Wong greet people and thank them for their support, outside South Horizons Station, the morning after Lam won in district council elections. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local candidate Leung Kwok-hung reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Local candidate Leung Kwok-hung reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A supporter checks his mobile phone during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A supporter checks his mobile phone during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials open a ballot box to count the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Polling officials open a ballot box to count the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A polling official counts votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A polling official counts votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Candidate Jimmy Sham walks at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Candidate Jimmy Sham walks at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters take a selfie before casting their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters take a selfie before casting their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling staff speak with a voter outside a polling station during local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Polling staff speak with a voter outside a polling station during local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Policemen stand guard as voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Policemen stand guard as voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Voters queue up outside a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters queue up outside a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Voters line up at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
Voters line up at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
