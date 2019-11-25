Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide
Supporters of local candidate Kelvin Lam celebrate, after it was announced he won the local council elections in his district, at a polling station in the South Horizons West district in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2019. Hong Kong's democrats...more
Disqualified candidate and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands in line to vote in the district council elections in Hong Kong. In a rare weekend lull in the unrest that has rocked the financial hub, democratic candidates across the city of 7.4...more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after voting at a polling station during district council local elections. When the results began trickling in after midnight, including upset wins for democrats against heavyweight pro-Beijing opponents,...more
A woman reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Winning candidate Kelvin Lam and activist Joshua Wong greet people and thank them for their support, outside South Horizons Station, the morning after Lam won in district council elections. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local candidate Leung Kwok-hung reacts during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A supporter checks his mobile phone during the counting of the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials open a ballot box to count the votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A polling official counts votes of the Hong Kong council elections. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Candidate Jimmy Sham walks at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters take a selfie before casting their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling staff speak with a voter outside a polling station during local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Policemen stand guard as voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Voters queue up outside a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Voters line up at a polling station during district council local elections in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
