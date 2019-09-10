Hong Kong fans demonstrate at World Cup friendly
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium, September 10, 2019. Anti-government protests that have roiled Hong Kong for more than three months spread to the sports field, as many local fans defied Chinese law to boo the country's national...more
Demonstrators wave black Hong Kong flags. At Hong Kong's main stadium on Tuesday night, a sizeable contingent of the crowd of more than 10,000 football fans jeered and held up "boo" signs as China's anthem played before the game, while others chanted...more
A soccer fan argues with security. Other fans sang "Glory to Hong Kong," a song that has become a rallying cry for more democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium. "We hope we can unite Hong Kong," said one of those booing, Ah Wing, wearing a red Hong Kong team shirt and glasses. "Even if we lose, we'll keep going. That's what we do against strong teams, against...more
Soccer fans gesture with their hands. Protesters have five demands for the government: to formally withdraw the extradition bill, call an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality against demonstrators, retraction of the word "riot" to...more
Soccer fans hold placards in support of anti-government protesters. Some local fans continued to chant protest slogans during the match, which saw Iran beat Hong Kong 2-0. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Stadium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator holds a Pepe the Frog plush toy in support of anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators wave black Hong Kong flags in support of anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soccer fans gesture with their hands. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
