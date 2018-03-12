Hong Kong holds by-elections
A pro-democracy protester against the disqualification of lawmakers is taken away by the police before Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to vote during a Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin (2nd R) celebrates with supporters after winning in the Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong candidate Vincent Cheng (R) reacts beside pro-democracy candidate Edward Yiu, as Cheng beat Yiu in the Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Supporters of pro-government candidate Vincent Cheng from Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, try to block a supporter of pro-democracy candidate Edward Yiu. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin (R) receives greetings from candidates Ng Dick-hay and Judy Chan after winning in the Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
(L-R) Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, lawmaker and Democratic Party Chairman Wu Chi-wai, activist Agnes Chow, Legislative Council by-election candidate Au Nok-hin and disqualified lawmaker Nathan Law campaign on the by-election day. REUTERS/Bobby...more
Pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin (R) celebrates with disqualified lawmaker Nathan Law after winning in the Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (L) urges people to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin (4th L). REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-government candidate Vincent Cheng from Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong greets supporters. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester carrying a cartoon of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is taken away by the police before Lam arrives to vote during a Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A supporter carrying photos of pro-democracy candidate Edward Yu walks past a supporter of Vincent Cheng from Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tony Tse celebrates after winning in the Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape sub-sector at the Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (L) and disqualified lawmaker Nathan Law urge people to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy candidate Gary Fan celebrates after beating pro-government candidate Bill Tang at the Legislative Council by-election. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A supporter for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin campaigns in front of a group of supporters for pro-government candidate Judy Chan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
