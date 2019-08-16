Hong Kong in turmoil

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest...more

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close