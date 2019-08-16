Hong Kong in turmoil
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest...more
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times", at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A combination picture shows anti-extradition bill protesters wearing an eyepatch, in reference to a female medic that was injured in clashes with police, during a protest inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fu Guohao, a reporter with Chinese newspaper Global Times, is tied by protesters during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Medics attempt to remove an injured man who anti-government protesters said was an undercover policeman at the airport in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police clash with anti-government protesters at the airport in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys to stop passengers from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw joss papers during the Hungry Ghost Festival at Wong Tai Sin, in Hong Kong, China August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An elderly woman is helped by a demonstrator after police fired tear gas during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tin Shui Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protesters uses a slingshot during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man tries to prevent members of a group opposing the anti-government protesters from clashing with people attending a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019....more
An anti-extradition bill protester walks among tear gas as they attend a march in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a stone at a police station in Tseung Kwan O residential district, in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Henry Tong, wearing a helmet and a first aid vest associated with the anti-extradition bill protests, kisses his wife Elaine To as they pose for photos after getting married in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. The banner reads,"Let's go for it...more
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters were being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man in white peeps out from a Nam Pin Wai village entrance during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men in white t-shirts and face masks attack anti-extradition bill demonstrators and reporters at a train station in Hong Kong, China, July 21, 2019. Courtesy of Stand News/Social Media via REUTERS
Calvin So, a victim of the Yuen Long attacks, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men in white T-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong, China, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to media over an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition demonstrators march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators drag traffic cones to block the main road at Central during a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters break the windows of the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. The banner reads "There are...more
Broken glass and graffiti are seen at the Legislative Council, a day after protesters broke into the building in Hong Kong, China July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag-raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Marks from thrown eggs and anti-extradition graffiti are seen on the walls of the Hong Kong Police headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong addresses the crowds outside the Legislative Council during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A person stands on a scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester wears a yellow raincoat to pay tribute to a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting against the extradition bill, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and...more
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester holds a placard next to a recruiting banner at the Hong Kong police headquarters reading "Let yourself experience the feeling of being a police officer" as she attends a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and...more
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China early June 10, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A man meditates amid clashes between demonstrators and riot police during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China May 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Next Slideshows
Artifacts of the slave trade
Chains, shackles and documents are among the horrific and brutal reminders of the Africa-to-North America slave trade, which began 400 years ago.
Glimpses of Greenland
Images from the autonomous Danish territory, which dismissed the notion that it might be up for sale after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had...
Woodstock site hosts concert on 50th anniversary
Arlo Guthrie performs at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.
Chinese paramilitary conduct exercises near Hong Kong border
Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from Hong Kong, raising fears that Beijing may be preparing to act against mass...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.
Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban
Zimbabwean police fired tear gas and beat up more than 100 opposition supporters with batons on Friday after they defied a protest ban in central Harare, witnesses said.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Chains, shackles and documents are among the horrific and brutal reminders of the Africa-to-North America slave trade, which began 400 years ago.
Glimpses of Greenland
Images from the autonomous Danish territory, which dismissed the notion that it might be up for sale after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had privately discussed with his advisers the idea of buying the world's biggest island.
Woodstock site hosts concert on 50th anniversary
Arlo Guthrie performs at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.
Chinese paramilitary conduct exercises near Hong Kong border
Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from Hong Kong, raising fears that Beijing may be preparing to act against mass demonstrations.
50 years after Woodstock
Scenes of peace, music, mud and free love at Woodstock, the iconic 1969 music festival attended by more than 450,000 people on a farm in upstate New York.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.