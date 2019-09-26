Hong Kong leader holds community talks in bid to end crisis
A performer carries a chain outside the colonial-era indoor Queen Elizabeth stadium, the venue of the first community dialogue held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. Lam said she had to hold talks with...more
Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to...more
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Outside, about 100 protesters chanted: "Hong Kong people, add oil," a slogan meaning "keep your strength up." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Resident Poon Yau-lok, 62, was skeptical that the talks would make any difference. "They wouldn't listen when 200,000 people marched on the street. Why would they listen to just 150?" she told...more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader...more
A protester is escorted by undercover police officers after he tried to stop Carrie Lam's motorcade. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester shouts slogans outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester holds up a placard outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters wear masks outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester holds placards in front of a mural outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters step on pictures of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
