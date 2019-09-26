Hong Kong leader holds community talks in bid to end crisis

Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to...more

Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to walk away from the difficulty and find a way out, the government has to take the biggest responsibility to do so," Lam said. She held talks with 150 members of the community, with speakers each given around three minutes to express their views. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

