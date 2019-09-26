Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2019 | 7:25pm EDT

Hong Kong leader holds community talks in bid to end crisis

A performer carries a chain outside the colonial-era indoor Queen Elizabeth stadium, the venue of the first community dialogue held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. Lam said she had to hold talks with the people no matter how difficult they may be, as she opened the first "open dialog" session with the public in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A performer carries a chain outside the colonial-era indoor Queen Elizabeth stadium, the venue of the first community dialogue held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. Lam said she had to hold talks with...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A performer carries a chain outside the colonial-era indoor Queen Elizabeth stadium, the venue of the first community dialogue held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2019. Lam said she had to hold talks with the people no matter how difficult they may be, as she opened the first "open dialog" session with the public in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 15
Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to walk away from the difficulty and find a way out, the government has to take the biggest responsibility to do so," Lam said. She held talks with 150 members of the community, with speakers each given around three minutes to express their views. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. The biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis in the Chinese-ruled city lay with the government, she said, as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans outside. "If we want to walk away from the difficulty and find a way out, the government has to take the biggest responsibility to do so," Lam said. She held talks with 150 members of the community, with speakers each given around three minutes to express their views. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 15
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Outside, about 100 protesters chanted: "Hong Kong people, add oil," a slogan meaning "keep your strength up." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Outside, about 100 protesters chanted: "Hong Kong people, add oil," a slogan meaning "keep your strength up." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Outside, about 100 protesters chanted: "Hong Kong people, add oil," a slogan meaning "keep your strength up." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 15
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Resident Poon Yau-lok, 62, was skeptical that the talks would make any difference. "They wouldn't listen when 200,000 people marched on the street. Why would they listen to just 150?" she told Reuters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Resident Poon Yau-lok, 62, was skeptical that the talks would make any difference. "They wouldn't listen when 200,000 people marched on the street. Why would they listen to just 150?" she told...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters gather outside the venue. Resident Poon Yau-lok, 62, was skeptical that the talks would make any difference. "They wouldn't listen when 200,000 people marched on the street. Why would they listen to just 150?" she told Reuters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 15
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader calls for greater democracy. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader calls for greater democracy. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 15
A protester is escorted by undercover police officers after he tried to stop Carrie Lam's motorcade. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A protester is escorted by undercover police officers after he tried to stop Carrie Lam's motorcade. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A protester is escorted by undercover police officers after he tried to stop Carrie Lam's motorcade. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 15
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 15
An anti-government protester shouts slogans outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester shouts slogans outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
An anti-government protester shouts slogans outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 15
An anti-government protester holds up a placard outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester holds up a placard outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
An anti-government protester holds up a placard outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 15
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 15
Anti-government protesters wear masks outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters wear masks outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters wear masks outside the venue. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 15
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 15
An anti-government protester holds placards in front of a mural outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester holds placards in front of a mural outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
An anti-government protester holds placards in front of a mural outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 15
Anti-government protesters step on pictures of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters step on pictures of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters step on pictures of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 15
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Anti-government protesters form a human chain outside the venue. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Next Slideshows

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

7:05pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:50pm EDT
Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in...

3:40pm EDT
Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a...

2:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit , but that the White House also tried to lock down evidence about that conduct.

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports.

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Former President Jacques Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest serving leader of the nation, has died at the age of 86.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast