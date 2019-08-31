Hong Kong march turns into violent chaos
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons and pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of chaotic clashes that...more
A demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. Police fired round after round of tear gas and protesters took cover behind umbrellas between the local headquarters of China's People's Liberation Army and...more
Police officers fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw bricks as they clash with riot police during a march in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators use laser pointers during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers fire tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators take cover during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-extradition bill protesters smash a security booth outside Legislative Council Complex during a march in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police fires tear gas from a balcony at government headquarters to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a march in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a petrol bomb as he clashes with riot police during a march in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers react after a petrol bomb was thrown by demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A priest urges people to join a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police use water cannons with blue-dyed water, often used elsewhere to make it easier for police to identify protesters, to disperse anti-extradition bill demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A demonstrator uses a makeshift shield to take cover during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator attends a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators attend a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police water cannon sprays water during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People confront the police officers as they attend a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People shout slogans at a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators gather during a protest in Hong Kong, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
