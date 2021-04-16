Edition:
Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with militaristic parade and toy guns for kids

A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. National Security Education Day, organized by authorities to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services performing the Chinese military's "goose step" march. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. National Security Education Day, organized by authorities to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services performing the Chinese military's "goose step" march. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play behind a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Children play behind a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with a mock grenade-launcher during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children play with a mock grenade-launcher during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Children play with a mock grenade-launcher during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Stickers with police warning signs are seen at a souvenir stall during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Stickers with police warning signs are seen at a souvenir stall during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Stickers with police warning signs are seen at a souvenir stall during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-terrorist drill takes place during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-terrorist drill takes place during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
An anti-terrorist drill takes place during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A Government Flying Services (GFS) Airbus H175 helicopter takes part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Government Flying Services (GFS) Airbus H175 helicopter takes part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A Government Flying Services (GFS) Airbus H175 helicopter takes part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with toy guns next to a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children play with toy guns next to a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Children play with toy guns next to a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A visitor poses for pictures with a board featuring Stanley Prison during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A visitor poses for pictures with a board featuring Stanley Prison during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A visitor poses for pictures with a board featuring Stanley Prison during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Figo Chan, Chow Hang-tung and other pro-democracy activists hold a banner and placards next to police officers and members of the media during a demonstration against the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksander Solum

Figo Chan, Chow Hang-tung and other pro-democracy activists hold a banner and placards next to police officers and members of the media during a demonstration against the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Figo Chan, Chow Hang-tung and other pro-democracy activists hold a banner and placards next to police officers and members of the media during a demonstration against the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksander Solum
A child poses for photo at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child poses for photo at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A child poses for photo at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children look at a SIG Sauer MPX gas-operated submachine gun during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children look at a SIG Sauer MPX gas-operated submachine gun during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Children look at a SIG Sauer MPX gas-operated submachine gun during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose with police in front of a water cannon vehicle during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children pose with police in front of a water cannon vehicle during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Children pose with police in front of a water cannon vehicle during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-government supporters holding Chinese flags pose for pictures in front of a community mosaic wall promoting the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Pro-government supporters holding Chinese flags pose for pictures in front of a community mosaic wall promoting the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Pro-government supporters holding Chinese flags pose for pictures in front of a community mosaic wall promoting the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A woman holds a government booklet at a public exhibition on national security, during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A woman holds a government booklet at a public exhibition on national security, during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman holds a government booklet at a public exhibition on national security, during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa attend a ceremony marking the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa attend a ceremony marking the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa attend a ceremony marking the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
