Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with militaristic parade and toy guns for kids
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. National Security Education Day,...more
Children play behind a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Children play with a mock grenade-launcher during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Stickers with police warning signs are seen at a souvenir stall during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-terrorist drill takes place during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more
A Government Flying Services (GFS) Airbus H175 helicopter takes part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more
Members of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit take part in an anti-terrorist drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) take part in an emergency drill during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April...more
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with toy guns next to a member of the Railway Response Team at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021....more
A visitor poses for pictures with a board featuring Stanley Prison during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day at the Staff Training Institute of Correctional Services Department in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Figo Chan, Chow Hang-tung and other pro-democracy activists hold a banner and placards next to police officers and members of the media during a demonstration against the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021....more
A child poses for photo at a model of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children look at a SIG Sauer MPX gas-operated submachine gun during an open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose with police in front of a water cannon vehicle during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police wear face masks as they perform the "goose-stepping" foot drill during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-government supporters holding Chinese flags pose for pictures in front of a community mosaic wall promoting the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A woman holds a government booklet at a public exhibition on national security, during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa attend a ceremony marking the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Next Slideshows
Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short
Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records.
Fourth night of protests in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short
Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records.
Fourth night of protests in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda
President Joe Biden and lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two officers and brandished a knife earlier this month.
Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed
Men mostly in their 60s gather at an old, windowless bicycle shed in Beijing, pumping iron with rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work.