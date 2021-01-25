Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents carry bags of grocery inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view shows a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman brush her teeth by a window near a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents queue up for mandatory coronavirus testing inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident argues with health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents wear face masks as they walk at a wet market at Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Medical workers in protective suits help residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident attends mandatory coronavirus testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan, in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents queue up for mandatory coronavirus testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan residential area, in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A medical worker in a protective suit is seen inside one of the buildings at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident stands on a rooftop inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A health worker wears protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam walks inside a locked-down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A health worker wears protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Health workers are seen inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident talks to health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Health workers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A health worker passes a package of gloves to a staff inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police wearing face masks and shields stand guard inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view shows the locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident wears a face mask as he walks at Temple Street Night Market, at Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A medical worker in a protective suit helps residents to register outside at a residential area at Jordan in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A resident wears a face mask and a shield as she walks at a wet market at Jordan residential area, in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Health workers are seen inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
