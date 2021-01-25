Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jan 24, 2021 | 8:49pm EST

Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
1 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
2 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
3 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
4 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
5 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
6 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
7 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
8 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
9 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
10 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
11 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
12 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
13 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
14 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
15 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
16 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
17 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
18 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
19 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
20 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
21 / 26
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
22 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
23 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
24 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
25 / 26
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
26 / 26
