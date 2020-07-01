Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2020 | 9:40am EDT

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

An injured woman is detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police fire tear gas into the crowds to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police walk past a fire set by anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People are detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man lies on the ground as he is detained by riot police during a march against the national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-national security law protester holds a Hong Kong independence flag as he marches at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A couple hugs each other as police fire tear gas into the crowds to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-national security law protesters place bricks on road as a road block during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police stop and search people during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-national security law protester holds a Hong Kong independence flag as he marches at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police hold pepper-spray projectiles as they disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People are detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A couple walks past riot police as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police stand in line as anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police stop and search people during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police officers walk as anti-national security law protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

