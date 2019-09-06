Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 6, 2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Hong Kong police break up new protest with rubber bullets, tear gas

Riot police aim their weapons through a barricade, outside the Mong Kok police station, next to Prince Edward MTR station, as a protester approaches with an umbrella, during demands for an investigation after members of the police's Special Tactical Squad stormed a train and arrested several dozens of people on August 31, in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Protestor throws a box on a burning barricade during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police hold their shields outside Monk Kok police station, next to Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from rubber bullets as they surround Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police hold their shields outside Mong Kok police station, next to Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A protestor holds a banner during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Protestors stand behind a burning barricade during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police hold their shields outside Mong Kok police station, next to Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A burning barricade is seen during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police walk near a fire set by anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest at Prince Edward in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A protester smashes the Mong Kok police station's windows, next to Prince Edward MTR station in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A riot police points beanbag shotgun at anti-extradition bill protesters as they surround Mongkok police station during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police officer walks next to a burning barricade during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police walk next to a street barricade during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters retreat as riot police disperse them during a protest at Prince Edward in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk past a fire set up by them during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters watch riot police as they retreating during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police use fire extinguishers during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Firefighters try to extinguish a burning barricade during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police aim their weapons outside the Mong Kok police station, next to Prince Edward MTR station, as protesters gather to demand an investigation after members of the police's Special Tactical Squad stormed a train and arrested several dozens of people on August 31, in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Riot police walk past a fire set by anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest at Prince Edward in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
