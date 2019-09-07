Edition:
Hong Kong police fire tear gas after fending off airport protest

A barricade on fire is pictured during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok for a second night on Saturday, after preventing demonstrators from reaching the airport earlier in the day. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
Protesters wave flashlights during a protest outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
Riot police detain a woman during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
A man gets first aid near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
Riot police detain a man with his face covered in blood during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
A woman covers the ears of her child during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
People are seen at a memorial outside Prince Edward MTR station, near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
Riot police officers are seen near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
Riot police officers detain people near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
A woman gets first aid near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
A police officer detains a person near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
A man shouts towards riot police during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
A fire is seen during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
A man gets first aid near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
A riot police officer takes aim during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
Riot police officers are seen near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
A man tries to block riot police during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

September 07, 2019
People hide from riot police, in a restaurant near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

September 07, 2019
Riot police advance during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
Protesters are seen near a fire close by Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
Riot police are seen near Tung Chung station in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 07, 2019
People demonstrate during a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 07, 2019
Riot police advance in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 07, 2019
A man tries to block riot police during a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 07, 2019
Police search for identification while patrolling at an MTR station as they keep a lookout for protesters in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
Police search for identification while patrolling at an MTR station as they keep a lookout for protesters in Hong Kong, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
A police officer takes a photo with a boy at an MTR station as police keep a lookout for protesters in Hong Kong, China, September 7. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

September 07, 2019
