Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets
A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. The officer drew his gun but did not fire as protesters hurled plastic water bottles and umbrellas at him, during a...more
Riot police shoot tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a clash at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of black-clad protesters, some armed with petrol bombs. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer runs away with his gun as he is surrounded by anti-government protesters after a clash at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer points his guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officers holds his gun as he is surrounded by anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detains an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters burn objects during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A journalist is covered with pepper spray as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters react as riot police disperse them with pepper spray after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A journalist is covered in pepper spray as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A journalist is covered with pepper spray, as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
