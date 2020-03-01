Edition:
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets

A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. The officer drew his gun but did not fire as protesters hurled plastic water bottles and umbrellas at him, during a rally to mark six months since the authorities stormed a subway station and arrested demonstrators. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Riot police shoot tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a clash at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of black-clad protesters, some armed with petrol bombs. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A police officer runs away with his gun as he is surrounded by anti-government protesters after a clash at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A police officer points his guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A police officers holds his gun as he is surrounded by anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Riot police detains an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Anti-government protesters burn objects during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A journalist is covered with pepper spray as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Anti-government protesters react as riot police disperse them with pepper spray after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A journalist is covered in pepper spray as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A journalist is covered with pepper spray, as riot police disperse anti-government protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
