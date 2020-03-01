Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets

A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. The officer drew his gun but did not fire as protesters hurled plastic water bottles and umbrellas at him, during a...more

A police officer points his gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, February 29, 2020. The officer drew his gun but did not fire as protesters hurled plastic water bottles and umbrellas at him, during a rally to mark six months since the authorities stormed a subway station and arrested demonstrators. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

