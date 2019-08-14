Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. Hundreds attended a demonstration in the residential area of Sham Shui Po, where police arrived and quickly used tear gas...more
A woman reacts after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after the police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters point laser beams in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters watch as demonstrators point laser pens at the police station in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester tries to extinguish a tear gas canister after the police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after the police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People watch from a bus as police faces anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man reacts after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester helps another one after the police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer advances during clashes with an anti-extradition bill protester in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police station is pointed at with laser beams by anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man reacts after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A medic treats an anti-extradition bill protester after tear gas was fired during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man watches police advance during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police advance through the Sham Shui Po neighborhood during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People run away from tear gas fired by police to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after the police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man receives help from the first aid volunteers after the police fired tear gas to disperse the anti-extradition bill protesters in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters extinguish a tear gas cartridge during clashes with police in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
