Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares
(Warning: graphic content) A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Hong Kong police opened fire and wounded at least one protester on Monday,...more
A still image from a social media video shows a protester try to prevent a police officer from aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island,...more
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed...more
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman sits on a bus as fire burns in the middle of the street during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester throws a stone into a building at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man is treated for tear gas as protesters clash with riot police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Smoke is seen as a protester shields with an umbrella at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters build barricades at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester spray paints graffiti at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Riot police holds a pepper spray as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters, in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer points his weapon during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Protesters are detained by riot police officers during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People react to the tear gas during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters vandalize a shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester affected by tear gas is assisted by others during an anti-government demonstration at a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters vandalize a Starbucks cafe at a Citywalk shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police pepper-spray locals and neighborhood observers after they entered a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police retreat from a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
