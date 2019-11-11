Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed...more

A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers, the video shared on social media showed. The Hospital Authority told Reuters a 21-year-old man suspected to have been wounded during the incident in Sai Wan Ho was admitted to hospital on Monday and was undergoing an operation. Cable TV reported the unidentified protester was in a critical condition. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

