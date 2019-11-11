Edition:
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

(Warning: graphic content) A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Hong Kong police opened fire and wounded at least one protester on Monday, witnesses and media reports said, a fresh escalation of violence as anti-government demonstrations enter their sixth month. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

(Warning: graphic content) A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Hong Kong police opened fire and wounded at least one protester on Monday, witnesses and media reports said, a fresh escalation of violence as anti-government demonstrations enter their sixth month. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
A still image from a social media video shows a protester try to prevent a police officer from aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, Cable TV and other Hong Kong media reported. Cable TV said one protester was wounded when police opened fire. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

A still image from a social media video shows a protester try to prevent a police officer from aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, Cable TV and other Hong Kong media reported. Cable TV said one protester was wounded when police opened fire. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers, the video shared on social media showed. The Hospital Authority told Reuters a 21-year-old man suspected to have been wounded during the incident in Sai Wan Ho was admitted to hospital on Monday and was undergoing an operation. Cable TV reported the unidentified protester was in a critical condition. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers, the video shared on social media showed. The Hospital Authority told Reuters a 21-year-old man suspected to have been wounded during the incident in Sai Wan Ho was admitted to hospital on Monday and was undergoing an operation. Cable TV reported the unidentified protester was in a critical condition. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman sits on a bus as fire burns in the middle of the street during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman sits on a bus as fire burns in the middle of the street during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester throws a stone into a building at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester throws a stone into a building at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man is treated for tear gas as protesters clash with riot police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man is treated for tear gas as protesters clash with riot police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Smoke is seen as a protester shields with an umbrella at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Smoke is seen as a protester shields with an umbrella at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters build barricades at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters build barricades at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester spray paints graffiti at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester spray paints graffiti at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Riot police holds a pepper spray as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters, in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police holds a pepper spray as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters, in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer points his weapon during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A police officer points his weapon during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Protesters are detained by riot police officers during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Protesters are detained by riot police officers during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People react to the tear gas during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People react to the tear gas during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters vandalize a shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters vandalize a shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester affected by tear gas is assisted by others during an anti-government demonstration at a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester affected by tear gas is assisted by others during an anti-government demonstration at a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters vandalize a Starbucks cafe at a Citywalk shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters vandalize a Starbucks cafe at a Citywalk shopping mall during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police pepper-spray locals and neighborhood observers after they entered a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police pepper-spray locals and neighborhood observers after they entered a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police retreat from a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police retreat from a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
