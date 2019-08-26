Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 26, 2019 | 1:40am EDT

Hong Kong police run battles with protesters

An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 36
Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 36
A general view shows riot police shooting a tear gas canister as demonstrators take cover behind barricades during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A general view shows riot police shooting a tear gas canister as demonstrators take cover behind barricades during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A general view shows riot police shooting a tear gas canister as demonstrators take cover behind barricades during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 36
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
4 / 36
Fire is seen after anti-extradition bill protesters threw Molotov cocktails during clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fire is seen after anti-extradition bill protesters threw Molotov cocktails during clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Fire is seen after anti-extradition bill protesters threw Molotov cocktails during clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 36
An anti-extradition bill protester raises his tennis racket while clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester raises his tennis racket while clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester raises his tennis racket while clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 36
Anti-extradition bill protesters react as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters react as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters react as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 36
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 36
Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 36
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 36
Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators as they clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators as they clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators as they clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 36
Demonstrators use a slingshot as they clash with riot police during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators use a slingshot as they clash with riot police during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Demonstrators use a slingshot as they clash with riot police during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 36
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
13 / 36
A demonstrator stands on a traffic light during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A demonstrator stands on a traffic light during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A demonstrator stands on a traffic light during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
14 / 36
An anti-extradition bill protester throws eggs as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester throws eggs as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester throws eggs as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 36
Police advance during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police advance during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Police advance during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 36
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 36
Riot police officers raise a warning flag as they stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Riot police officers raise a warning flag as they stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Riot police officers raise a warning flag as they stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
18 / 36
A demonstrator holds a flag a during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A demonstrator holds a flag a during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
A demonstrator holds a flag a during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 36
Riot police detain a demonstrator as they clash during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Riot police detain a demonstrator as they clash during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Riot police detain a demonstrator as they clash during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 36
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 36
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a flag as he attends a protest at Kwai Chung Sports Ground in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An anti-extradition bill protester holds a flag as he attends a protest at Kwai Chung Sports Ground in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a flag as he attends a protest at Kwai Chung Sports Ground in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
22 / 36
Police clash with anti-extradition bill protesters after a protest, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police clash with anti-extradition bill protesters after a protest, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Police clash with anti-extradition bill protesters after a protest, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 36
Riot police officer approaches a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Riot police officer approaches a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Riot police officer approaches a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 36
Demonstrators collect bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Demonstrators collect bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Demonstrators collect bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
25 / 36
A riot police shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A riot police shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A riot police shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 36
Demonstrators stand behind barricades, surrounded by tear gas, during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators stand behind barricades, surrounded by tear gas, during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Demonstrators stand behind barricades, surrounded by tear gas, during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 36
Demonstrators stand during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators stand during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
28 / 36
A demonstrator uses an umbrella to take cover during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A demonstrator uses an umbrella to take cover during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A demonstrator uses an umbrella to take cover during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
29 / 36
An anti-extradition bill protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
30 / 36
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
31 / 36
An anti-extradition bill protester mops the ground with dishwashing liquid to try to slip riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester mops the ground with dishwashing liquid to try to slip riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester mops the ground with dishwashing liquid to try to slip riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
32 / 36
A teenage anti-extradition bill protester is seen during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A teenage anti-extradition bill protester is seen during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
A teenage anti-extradition bill protester is seen during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
33 / 36
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
34 / 36
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators build barricades during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
35 / 36
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti as they march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators walk past a graffiti as they march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti as they march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon...

Next Slideshows

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week,...

Aug 23 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 23 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Aug 23 2019
Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game...

Aug 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'

Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali

Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians.

Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Migrants maimed during their perilous journeys northward by "La Bestia," named The Death Train, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program.

Aerial parade over New York City

Aerial parade over New York City

Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast