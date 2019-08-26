Hong Kong police run battles with protesters
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view shows riot police shooting a tear gas canister as demonstrators take cover behind barricades during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fire is seen after anti-extradition bill protesters threw Molotov cocktails during clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester raises his tennis racket while clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters react as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators as they clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators use a slingshot as they clash with riot police during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover from tear gas canisters as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator stands on a traffic light during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An anti-extradition bill protester throws eggs as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police advance during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. Picture taken with long shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police officers raise a warning flag as they stand guard during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator holds a flag a during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police detain a demonstrator as they clash during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a flag as he attends a protest at Kwai Chung Sports Ground in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police clash with anti-extradition bill protesters after a protest, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officer approaches a demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators collect bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A riot police shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators stand behind barricades, surrounded by tear gas, during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators stand during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator uses an umbrella to take cover during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, at Kowloon Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester mops the ground with dishwashing liquid to try to slip riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A teenage anti-extradition bill protester is seen during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti as they march during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
