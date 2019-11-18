Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown
An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on...more
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters are sprayed with blue liquid from water cannon during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters clean off blue liquid from the police's water cannon outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester's umbrella catches on fire during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier in riot gear stands guard inside a military base near Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where clashes between protesters and police is ongoing, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A China People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier watches from behind the fences of the Gun Club Hill Barracks, as protesters and police clash outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protestor jump inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as they failed to leave the area after they were tear gassed by police during clashes in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Smoke is seen inside the Centre for Independent Language Learning at Polytechnic University after police fired tear gas canister, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Protesters block a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester faces a fire during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend an anti-government march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A riot police vehicle is set on fire during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police armoured truck burns as it was hit with Molotov cocktails, after an attempt to ram the barricade at a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November...more
Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester received first aid after clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A fire is seen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police vehicle catches fire after being hit with molotov cocktails, as anti-government protesters clash with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police fires a water cannon during clashes with anti-government protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters climb a stairway filled with a makeshift barricade of chairs and other debris at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during a fire in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Local residents remove a barricade as anti-government protesters sit in the road outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Local residents scuffle with an anti-government protester outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An improvised catapult made by anti-government demonstrators is seen alongside potted plants and other objects during protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An anti-government protester cleans up after protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An anti-government protester poses for a photo at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anti-government protesters sleep on the bridge as they occupied the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People's Liberation Army (PLA) vehicles and troops are seen inside the Tam Mei PLA base in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stands guard inside Osborn Barracks in Hong Kong's Kowloon Tong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in t-shirts and khaki trousers clean and service an armoured personnel carrier in the Tam Mei barracks in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
An anti-government protester receives medical attention near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anti-government protesters retreat back into the campus during the clashes with the police outside the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester stands at a blocked outlet of the Cross Harbour Tunnel near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta, then gave a short statement afterward...
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to...
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the...
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating...
MORE IN PICTURES
Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time.
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.
Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to grow the number of visitors to the historic sites.
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Latin Grammy Awards red carpet
Style from the arrivals carpet at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up
Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.
Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms, after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike.