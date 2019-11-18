Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on...more

An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust them. The bloody standoff between security forces and activists at Polytechnic University entered its second day after a night of mayhem in which a police van was set alight and a police officer was shot with an arrow. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

