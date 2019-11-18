Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 17, 2019 | 10:30pm EST

Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust them. The bloody standoff between security forces and activists at Polytechnic University entered its second day after a night of mayhem in which a police van was set alight and a police officer was shot with an arrow. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust them. The bloody standoff between security forces and activists at Polytechnic University entered its second day after a night of mayhem in which a police van was set alight and a police officer was shot with an arrow. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 40
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 40
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 40
A protester throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
A protester throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 40
Protesters are sprayed with blue liquid from water cannon during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters are sprayed with blue liquid from water cannon during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters are sprayed with blue liquid from water cannon during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 40
Anti-government protesters clean off blue liquid from the police's water cannon outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters clean off blue liquid from the police's water cannon outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Anti-government protesters clean off blue liquid from the police's water cannon outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 40
A protester's umbrella catches on fire during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester's umbrella catches on fire during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A protester's umbrella catches on fire during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 40
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 40
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier in riot gear stands guard inside a military base near Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where clashes between protesters and police is ongoing, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier in riot gear stands guard inside a military base near Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where clashes between protesters and police is ongoing, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier in riot gear stands guard inside a military base near Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where clashes between protesters and police is ongoing, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 40
A China People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier watches from behind the fences of the Gun Club Hill Barracks, as protesters and police clash outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A China People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier watches from behind the fences of the Gun Club Hill Barracks, as protesters and police clash outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
A China People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier watches from behind the fences of the Gun Club Hill Barracks, as protesters and police clash outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 40
Protestor jump inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as they failed to leave the area after they were tear gassed by police during clashes in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protestor jump inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as they failed to leave the area after they were tear gassed by police during clashes in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protestor jump inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as they failed to leave the area after they were tear gassed by police during clashes in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 40
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 40
Smoke is seen inside the Centre for Independent Language Learning at Polytechnic University after police fired tear gas canister, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Smoke is seen inside the Centre for Independent Language Learning at Polytechnic University after police fired tear gas canister, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Smoke is seen inside the Centre for Independent Language Learning at Polytechnic University after police fired tear gas canister, in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Close
13 / 40
Protesters block a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters block a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters block a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 40
An anti-government protester faces a fire during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester faces a fire during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester faces a fire during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 40
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Close
16 / 40
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters attend an anti-government rally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Close
17 / 40
Protesters attend an anti-government march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend an anti-government march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters attend an anti-government march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Close
18 / 40
A riot police vehicle is set on fire during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A riot police vehicle is set on fire during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A riot police vehicle is set on fire during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
19 / 40
Police armoured truck burns as it was hit with Molotov cocktails, after an attempt to ram the barricade at a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police armoured truck burns as it was hit with Molotov cocktails, after an attempt to ram the barricade at a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police armoured truck burns as it was hit with Molotov cocktails, after an attempt to ram the barricade at a bridge above the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 40
Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 40
An anti-government protester received first aid after clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester received first aid after clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester received first aid after clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 40
Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 40
A fire is seen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A fire is seen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A fire is seen at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 40
A police vehicle catches fire after being hit with molotov cocktails, as anti-government protesters clash with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police vehicle catches fire after being hit with molotov cocktails, as anti-government protesters clash with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A police vehicle catches fire after being hit with molotov cocktails, as anti-government protesters clash with police, outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
25 / 40
Police fires a water cannon during clashes with anti-government protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police fires a water cannon during clashes with anti-government protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police fires a water cannon during clashes with anti-government protesters outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 40
Protesters climb a stairway filled with a makeshift barricade of chairs and other debris at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protesters climb a stairway filled with a makeshift barricade of chairs and other debris at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Protesters climb a stairway filled with a makeshift barricade of chairs and other debris at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 40
An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during a fire in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during a fire in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during a fire in Hong Kong, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 40
Local residents remove a barricade as anti-government protesters sit in the road outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents remove a barricade as anti-government protesters sit in the road outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Local residents remove a barricade as anti-government protesters sit in the road outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
29 / 40
Local residents scuffle with an anti-government protester outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents scuffle with an anti-government protester outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Local residents scuffle with an anti-government protester outside the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
30 / 40
An improvised catapult made by anti-government demonstrators is seen alongside potted plants and other objects during protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An improvised catapult made by anti-government demonstrators is seen alongside potted plants and other objects during protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
An improvised catapult made by anti-government demonstrators is seen alongside potted plants and other objects during protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 40
An anti-government protester cleans up after protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An anti-government protester cleans up after protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
An anti-government protester cleans up after protests at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 40
An anti-government protester poses for a photo at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An anti-government protester poses for a photo at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
An anti-government protester poses for a photo at the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 40
Anti-government protesters sleep on the bridge as they occupied the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters sleep on the bridge as they occupied the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Anti-government protesters sleep on the bridge as they occupied the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
34 / 40
People's Liberation Army (PLA) vehicles and troops are seen inside the Tam Mei PLA base in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

People's Liberation Army (PLA) vehicles and troops are seen inside the Tam Mei PLA base in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
People's Liberation Army (PLA) vehicles and troops are seen inside the Tam Mei PLA base in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
35 / 40
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stands guard inside Osborn Barracks in Hong Kong's Kowloon Tong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stands guard inside Osborn Barracks in Hong Kong's Kowloon Tong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stands guard inside Osborn Barracks in Hong Kong's Kowloon Tong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
36 / 40
People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in t-shirts and khaki trousers clean and service an armoured personnel carrier in the Tam Mei barracks in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in t-shirts and khaki trousers clean and service an armoured personnel carrier in the Tam Mei barracks in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in t-shirts and khaki trousers clean and service an armoured personnel carrier in the Tam Mei barracks in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
37 / 40
An anti-government protester receives medical attention near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An anti-government protester receives medical attention near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
An anti-government protester receives medical attention near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
38 / 40
Anti-government protesters retreat back into the campus during the clashes with the police outside the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-government protesters retreat back into the campus during the clashes with the police outside the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Anti-government protesters retreat back into the campus during the clashes with the police outside the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
39 / 40
An anti-government protester stands at a blocked outlet of the Cross Harbour Tunnel near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An anti-government protester stands at a blocked outlet of the Cross Harbour Tunnel near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
An anti-government protester stands at a blocked outlet of the Cross Harbour Tunnel near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Next Slideshows

Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta, then gave a short statement afterward...

11:45am EST
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to...

Nov 15 2019
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses

Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the...

Nov 15 2019
Venice under water

Venice under water

Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating...

Nov 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time.

Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.

Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism

Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism

Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to grow the number of visitors to the historic sites.

Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses

Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

Latin Grammy Awards red carpet

Latin Grammy Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.

Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up

Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up

Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.

Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities

Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms, after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast