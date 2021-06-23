Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Copies of Apple Daily newspapers are seen at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their...more

Copies of Apple Daily newspapers are seen at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their computers. A person streaming a live feed for Apple Daily's Facebook page said reporters were prevented from accessing certain floors or getting their equipment or notebooks. REUTERS/Lam Yik

