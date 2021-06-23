Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and...more
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital pose after the announcement it will print its last edition, June 24, 2021. The closure of the popular tabloid, which mixes pro-democracy views with celebrity gossip and investigations of...more
Journalists of Apple Daily wave to supporters at the newspaper's headquarters, June 23, 2021. "Thank you to all readers, subscribers, ad clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves,"...more
A staff member of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital works on the final edition of their newspaper, June 23, 2021. The last front page carried a photograph of a member of staff waving at supporters, with the headline "Hong Kongers bid a...more
Lam Man-chung, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Apple Daily, reacts on the day of the newspaper's final edition, June 23, 2021. A Reuters reporter present in the Apple Daily newsroom saw dozens of journalists break into applause once the final edition...more
Staff members gesture with copies of the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Supporters gather outside the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, June 24, 2021. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the building to show support, sometimes in heavy rain, and waved smartphone lights. Journalists came out onto...more
Women hold up copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, June 24, 2021. Reporter Alvin Chan went outside to distribute free copies to the supporters, saying: "I hope everyone can ... continue to believe in our values." REUTERS/Lam Yik
A copy of the the final edition of Apple Daily is handed out to a supporter in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. The paper, whose online version will also stop updating, said it was printing a million copies of its last edition - more than 10 times its...more
Copies of the the final edition of Apple Daily are handed out to supporters in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are printed in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lam Man-chung, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Apple Daily works on the final edition of the newspaper in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital work on the final edition of their newspaper in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital react on the day of the newspaper's final edition in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters gather outside the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Staff light their phone flashlights on the rooftop of the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital work on the final edition of their newspaper in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital react on the day of the newspaper's final edition in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A staff member of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital works on the final edition of their newspaper in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter lights a phone flashlight outside the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Journalists of Apple daily wave to supporters at the headquarters after the announcement that the newspaper is folding its operations, in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A flower placed by a supporter is seen outside the headquarters of the Apple Daily newspaper, and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement that the newspaper is folding its operations, in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters light their phone flashlights outside the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter gives a flower and card to employees of Apple Daily at Next Digital’s headquarters in Hong Kong, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People discuss the news of the Apple Daily newspaper at a newspaper stall after it looked set to close for good, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Apple Daily’s editor-in-chief Ryan Law arrives at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by a prison van after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter holds a copy of Apple Daily newspaper during a court hearing outside West Magistrates’ Courts, after police charge two executives of the newspaper over the national security law, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Supporters queue up for a court hearing outside West Magistrates’ Courts, after police charge two executives of the newspaper over the national security law, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities...more
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the...more
Police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The raid is the latest blow to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the tabloid's owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been frozen under the security...more
Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Items seized by police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily, June 17, 2021. Police seized 38 computers used by its reporters, Apple Daily said. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily Digital Platform Director Cheung Chi-wai from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The five people arrested were editor-in-chief Ryan...more
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers from the national security department escort Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter holding an umbrella stands in front of the entrance to the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of Apple Daily newspapers are seen at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their...more
Apple Daily’s Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man is escorted by police into the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
