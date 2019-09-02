Edition:
Hong Kong protesters call for general strike

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully for democracy on Monday, the latest acts of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully for democracy on Monday, the latest acts of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People hold placards as they take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Hong Kong trade unions, professional associations, students and protesters called for a general strike but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
People hold placards as they take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Hong Kong trade unions, professional associations, students and protesters called for a general strike but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A four-metre-tall statue called 'Lady Liberty Hong Kong' is seen during student protests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A four-metre-tall statue called 'Lady Liberty Hong Kong' is seen during student protests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Healthcare staff hold placards to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Healthcare staff hold placards to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Riot police wait at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as commuters walk past to catch a subway train, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Riot police wait at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as commuters walk past to catch a subway train, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

An employee of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system holds a 'stop' sign at a station in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

An employee of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system holds a 'stop' sign at a station in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People point flashlights during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People point flashlights during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A healthcare staff holds a placard which reads "Saline water and scissors are not weapons", as other staff members participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A healthcare staff holds a placard which reads "Saline water and scissors are not weapons", as other staff members participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School students shout slogans as they boycott their classes to take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School students shout slogans as they boycott their classes to take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students cover their eyes as they protest at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Students cover their eyes as they protest at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protestor stands in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong Building during a general strike in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protestor stands in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong Building during a general strike in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

