Hong Kong protesters call for general strike
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully...more
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People hold placards as they take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Hong Kong trade unions, professional associations, students and protesters called for a general...more
A four-metre-tall statue called 'Lady Liberty Hong Kong' is seen during student protests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree...more
People take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Healthcare staff hold placards to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Riot police wait at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as commuters walk past to catch a subway train, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An employee of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system holds a 'stop' sign at a station in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People point flashlights during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A healthcare staff holds a placard which reads "Saline water and scissors are not weapons", as other staff members participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital,...more
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient is wheeled as healthcare staff hold posters and participate in a human chain to protest against the police brutality during the anti extradition bill protests, at Queen Mary Hospital, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree...more
Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School students shout slogans as they boycott their classes to take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students cover their eyes as they protest at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protestor stands in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong Building during a general strike in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
