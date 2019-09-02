Hong Kong protesters call for general strike

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully...more

Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully for democracy on Monday, the latest acts of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

