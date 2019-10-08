Edition:
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester wearing a mask plays a violin during a demonstration in the Tseung Kwan O residential area in Kowloon, Hong Kong, October 7. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A masked protester attends an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silv

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A protester wearing a mask is pictured during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Hong Kong, China October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Protesters wearing masks gather during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A masked anti-government protester holds up their phone during a rally in Tsim Sha Tsui district, in Hong Kong, October 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A masked protester attends an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
