Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under...more
An anti-government protester wearing a mask plays a violin during a demonstration in the Tseung Kwan O residential area in Kowloon, Hong Kong, October 7. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A masked protester attends an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silv
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester wearing a mask is pictured during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Hong Kong, China October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters wearing masks gather during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A masked anti-government protester holds up their phone during a rally in Tsim Sha Tsui district, in Hong Kong, October 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A masked protester attends an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, October 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
