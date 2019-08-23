Edition:
Hong Kong protesters form human chain

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A woman holds a placard as protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, August 23. Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters cover their right eye as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters light up their smartphones and cover their right eye as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman holds a placard as protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Protesters light up their smartphones as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

