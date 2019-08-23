Hong Kong protesters form human chain
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman holds a placard as protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, August 23. Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of...more
Protesters cover their right eye as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters light up their smartphones and cover their right eye as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman holds a placard as protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters light up their smartphones as they form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade in Hong Kong, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, August 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
