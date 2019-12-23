Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds...more
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. Earlier in the afternoon more than 1,000 people had rallied calmly, waving Uighur flags and posters, as they took part in the latest demonstration in over six...more
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A riot policeman detains a protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters face off against riot police at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters hug at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to speakers at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Hong Kong protester is detained at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A child picks up a Hong Kong Christmas protest sticker at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: America in 2019
Our top news photos from the United States this past year.
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.