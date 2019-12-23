Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds...more

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic. Dozens of police marched across a public square overlooking Hong Kong's harbor to face off with protesters who hurled glass bottles and rocks at them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

