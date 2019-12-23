Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 23, 2019 | 9:30am EST

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic. Dozens of police marched across a public square overlooking Hong Kong's harbor to face off with protesters who hurled glass bottles and rocks at them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic. Dozens of police marched across a public square overlooking Hong Kong's harbor to face off with protesters who hurled glass bottles and rocks at them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. Earlier in the afternoon more than 1,000 people had rallied calmly, waving Uighur flags and posters, as they took part in the latest demonstration in over six months of unrest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. Earlier in the afternoon more than 1,000 people had rallied calmly, waving Uighur flags and posters, as they took part in the latest demonstration in over six...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. Earlier in the afternoon more than 1,000 people had rallied calmly, waving Uighur flags and posters, as they took part in the latest demonstration in over six months of unrest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 14
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 14
A riot policeman detains a protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A riot policeman detains a protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A riot policeman detains a protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 14
Hong Kong protesters face off against riot police at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters face off against riot police at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters face off against riot police at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 14
Hong Kong protesters hug at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters hug at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters hug at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 14
People listen to speakers at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to speakers at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People listen to speakers at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 14
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 14
A Hong Kong protester is detained at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Hong Kong protester is detained at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A Hong Kong protester is detained at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 14
A child picks up a Hong Kong Christmas protest sticker at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A child picks up a Hong Kong Christmas protest sticker at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A child picks up a Hong Kong Christmas protest sticker at a rally in support of the human rights of Xinjiang Uighurs in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

12:40am EST
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

12:05am EST
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

12:00am EST
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Dec 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast