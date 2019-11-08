Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student

People gather near a makeshift memorial, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, 22, a university student who died after he fell during a protest in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2019. Chow fell from the third to the second floor of a parking lot in the...more

People gather near a makeshift memorial, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, 22, a university student who died after he fell during a protest in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2019. Chow fell from the third to the second floor of a parking lot in the early hours of Monday. The 22-year-old, who studied at the University of Science and Technology (UST), fell as protesters were being dispersed by police. He died on Friday - graduation day for many UST students. His death is likely to fuel anger at police, who are under pressure over accusations of excessive force as the former British colony grapples with its worst political crisis in decades. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

