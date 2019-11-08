Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
People gather near a makeshift memorial, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, 22, a university student who died after he fell during a protest in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2019. Chow fell from the third to the second floor of a parking lot in the...more
People gather, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. Thousands left flowers at the spot where he fell at the car park, occasionally singing hymns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man leans against a wall at gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees hang a banner at a gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police technician looks for explosive devices after a protest in the Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. Candlelight vigils quickly spiraled into street fires, bursts of tear gas and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters...more
A man receives help after he was pepper sprayed by police in the Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk up the stairs at a gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman lights a candle to commemorate Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Students hold images of Chow Tsz-Lok during a ceremony to pay tribute to him at his school, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A graduate cries as she paying tribute with flower to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Graduates attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman cries as others gather to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People embrace at a gathering to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students pay tribute with flowers to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child gestures at a gathering paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students pay tribute with flowers to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
