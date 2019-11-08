Edition:
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student

People gather near a makeshift memorial, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, 22, a university student who died after he fell during a protest in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2019. Chow fell from the third to the second floor of a parking lot in the early hours of Monday. The 22-year-old, who studied at the University of Science and Technology (UST), fell as protesters were being dispersed by police. He died on Friday - graduation day for many UST students. His death is likely to fuel anger at police, who are under pressure over accusations of excessive force as the former British colony grapples with its worst political crisis in decades. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. Thousands left flowers at the spot where he fell at the car park, occasionally singing hymns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man leans against a wall at gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Attendees hang a banner at a gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police technician looks for explosive devices after a protest in the Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. Candlelight vigils quickly spiraled into street fires, bursts of tear gas and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police. The center of violence was on Nathan Road, in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok, one of the most densely populated locations in the world, where activists built barricades and trashed an entrance to the metro station. Police used a robot to detonate a suspected explosive device on a side street after at least three blasts in the area amid a standoff with petrol-bomb throwing protesters lasting hours. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man receives help after he was pepper sprayed by police in the Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk up the stairs at a gathering, paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman lights a candle to commemorate Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Students hold images of Chow Tsz-Lok during a ceremony to pay tribute to him at his school, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A graduate cries as she paying tribute with flower to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok, at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Graduates attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People attend a rally after the news broke that Chow Tsz-lok died early on Friday morning, in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A woman cries as others gather to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People embrace at a gathering to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a ceremony to pay tribute to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students pay tribute with flowers to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child gestures at a gathering paying tribute to Chow Tsz-lok in Hong Kong, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students pay tribute with flowers to Chow Tsz-lok at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

