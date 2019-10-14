Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help

An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong, October 14. Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal...more

An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong, October 14. Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal protest since the introduction of colonial-era emergency laws and pleaded for help from the United States. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

